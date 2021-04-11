Epic Apple sale knocks up to $200 off every M1 MacBook laptop

April is turning out to be an epic month for MacBook deals. And with Memorial Day sales just weeks away, the deals are only bound to get better.

For instance, right now Amazon has every current-gen MacBook laptop on sale for as much as $200 off. As part of the sale, the rarely discounted Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB) is on sale for $949.99. That's $49 off and one of the best Apple deals we've seen this year.

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

Save $50: The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The new M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $949, which is its cheapest price of 2021. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,399 now $2,184 @ Amazon

Now $214 off: Apple's largest MacBook Pro has a 9th-generation 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7 6-core processor, a 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. Graphics-wise, it has an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory and Intel UHD Graphics 630 for non-intensive tasks. This model also comes with a Touch Bar and Touch ID, and a Retina Display with True Tone technology. View Deal

If you're looking for the cheapest MacBook laptop, the new MacBook Air M1 won't disappoint. It features a 13-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, Apple's 8-core M1 CPU, and a 256GB SSD. Despite being the base configuration, this MacBook packs the same CPU as the pricier MacBook Pro M1 and offers enough horsepower for just about anything you throw its way.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we gave this model a near-perfect score for its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, high-resolution webcam, and surprisingly strong battery life. The Air scored 5,962 on the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multicore test, which was practically in a dead-heat with the 5,925 from the M1 MacBook Pro. It also soundly beat the 5,084 from the ZenBook 13 and the 5,319 from the XPS 13 (both tested with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM), on the comparable Geekbench 5.2 test.

The MacBook Air isn't the only MacBook on sale at Amazon. The MacBook Pro M1 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro are also on sale.