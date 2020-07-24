Epic AirPods Pro sale drops price to $199 — here's how to get it

Set your alarms. Staples is taking cheap AirPods deals to a whole new level this weekend.

Starting Sunday at 12am ET (July 26), Staples will offer the AirPods Pro on sale for $199. That's $50 off and blows away all other AirPods Pro deals we've seen this year. (And we've seen plenty of good ones). The retailer will also offer the AirPods with Standard Charging Case on sale for $129. That's $30 off and also the cheapest price of the year. Both deals are among the season's best back to school sales.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Staples

Talk about en epic deal. Starting on Sunday (7/27), Staples will have the AirPods Pro on sale for $199. That's $50 off and their lowest price ever. The AirPods Pro are resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4 certified) and they feature built-in noise cancellation. This is the cheapest AirPods Pro deal we've seen. View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Staples

Looking for slightly less expensive earbuds? Staples will also offer the AirPods with Standard Charging Case for $129. That's the cheapest AirPods deal of the year. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

We recommend opting for the AirPods Pro. They're among the best wireless earbuds we've reviewed and they probably won't hit this price point till Amazon Prime Day, which is rumored to occur sometime in October.

The AirPods Pro sport a redesigned, compact form factor with three built-in microphones and six sensors. They're also fitted with Apple's H1 chip, so they connect to your iPhone or MacBook instantly.

As we note in our AirPods Pro review, we love their noise-cancelling performance, water resistance, and their Transparency mode, which lets you hear ambient noise when noise cancellation is turned on. I've been using these buds since their launch for all types of workouts. Whether I'm doing burpees or running outdoors, they sound great and stay in place. I previously owned the Jabra Elite Active 65t, but those buds would constantly fall out when running. The AirPods Pro are my favorite workout earbuds and also my go-to buds for everyday use.

Both AirPods deals will last through August 1, but we suspect they might sell out fast, so we'd get them asap. The deals will go live at 12am ET.