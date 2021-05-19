Enola Holmes 2: release date, cast, trailer and latest news

Fans of Sherlock Holmes' rambunctious little sister are in for a treat, with Netflix confirming an Enola Holmes sequel. The first movie was intended for a theatrical release but was picked up by Netflix instead, going on to become one of the streaming service's top 10 most-watched films.

Enola Holmes amassed a whopping 76 million views in its first month on the platform, so it's no wonder we're getting a follow-up! Details are thin on the ground, with the sequel just recently being confirmed, but with six books to draw inspiration from, and an audience champing at the bit for a sequel, it's safe to say that the game is afoot.

Enola Holmes 2 will be returning to the well of Nancy Springer’s book series, with writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer at the helm. We expect to see the return of more familiar faces on-screen, but Netflix is being sparing with the details so far.

We've still got a few crumbs to go on though, so here's everything we know about Enola Holmes 2 so far.

Enola Holmes 2 latest news

Netflix confirms an Enola Holmes 2 sequel

It will co-star Brown and Cavill, reprising their original roles

Netflix announced Enola Holmes 2 on its social media accounts on May 13, but there's no news of a release date just yet.

Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix in September 2020, but hoping for the sequel to drop at the same time this year seems like a fruitless endeavour. Let's not forget that the star of the film, Millie Bobby Brown, is reprising her role as Eleven in Stranger Things season 4. There are only so many hours in the day, so we can't imagine the actress has been juggling filming a new series and a movie at the same time.

With the new season of Stranger Things pegged for release in the new year, we're guessing Enola Holmes 2 will follow later in 2022 — possibly in the same September window as the first film.

Enola Holmes 2 trailer

(Image credit: Netflix)

We're currently bereft of any Enola Holmes 2 trailers, teasers, or set photos. Netflix seems keen to let fans know that there's more Enola on the way, but the lack of any snippets of content so far does make us think we're still a long way off from the film's debut.

We imagine we could get a trailer for Enola Holmes 2 in early 2022 at the soonest, as production isn't starting until late 2021.

In the meantime, you can refresh your memory on the irreverent Sherlock Holmes spin-off with the original trailer for last year's Enola Holmes.

Enola Holmes 2 cast

We're not entirely in the dark about Enola Holmes 2. Netflix's announcement tweet confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown will be joined by Henry Cavill once again. The relationship between the two siblings in the first film wasn't really explored, with the titular Enola forging her own path, and Sherlock and Mycroft acting more as a hindrance.

Netflix was embroiled in a lawsuit last year following the release of Enola Holmes, for its depiction of Sherlock; according to the estate of Arthur Conan Doyle, Holmes is portrayed as too emotional and warm, and coupled with this respect for woman, the summation of those traits was apparently tantamount to copyright infringement (via The Guardian).

The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, so it may have been settled behind closed doors, but it'll be interesting to see how that plays out with Cavill returning to play the world-famous detective once again.

While Enola wrapped up her first mystery, there's plenty of room for her familial ties to be revisited. But at this stage we don't know if Sam Claflin will be back to shoulder the mantle of Mycroft Holmes, or if Helena Bonham Carter will be making an appearance as Eudoria Holmes.

Unless Enola's next outing is drastically removed from where we left her in the streets of London, Mycroft and Eudoria are almost certainly going to return, alongside Adeel Akhtar as Inspector Lestrade. However, until we get confirmation, that's just pure speculation/ wishful thinking for now.