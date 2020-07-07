England vs West Indies live stream start time: How to watch 2020 Test series cricket

England vs West Indies live stream start time The England vs West Indies Test series is a three match set that begins tomorrow (July 8) at 6 a.m. Eastern / 11 a.m. BST. It takes place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, to an empty arena.

Cricket is the next sport to return to the TV, with the England vs West Indies live streams for the 1st Test coming tomorrow (July 8) through Sunday (July 12).

And, of course, this won't be 2019's cricket. The fixture's set to run at the Ageas Bowl, which has basically become a bubble to isolate athletes and crew to make sure everyone's doing everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. There's even a hotel on the grounds!

As for previewing the action for this three-match red-ball Test series, our news is mostly concerning the availability of talent. Ben Stokes will lead England as captain, as Joe Root's off because of a more-than-understandable reason: his second child's birth is imminent.

Root advised Stokes to captain England in the latter's own way, not to try and imitate Root's style.

The 'Windies' team is short Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul, as all three decided to not travel.

As for whom is favored to win, we're not seeing a sure-fire favorite. The Windies have gone winless in England Test series ever since 1988, but they managed to get a 2-1 series win over the home team when the two played in February of 2019, in the Caribbean.

How to watch England vs West Indies with a VPN

You don't need to miss a single moment just because you're away from home. You can watch England vs West Indies 1st Test matches on the road, with the services you already pay for -- even if you've hit a road block with geo restrictions.

England vs West Indies live streams in the U.S.

Over here in the U.S. we'll be watching Willow TV (or discovering that it exists) to live stream England vs West Indies. You can buy Willow TV outright for $9.99 per month, or get it with Sling TV's $9.99 World Sports package.

England vs West Indies 1st Test starts at 6:00 a.m. Eastern.

How to live stream England vs West Indies in the U.K.

Over in the UK, the England vs West Indies 1st Test are exclusive to Sky Sports . Sky Q Experience subscribers (£35 per month) will see the first Test in up to UHD resolution. You're also not tied to a TV, either, as the Sky Go app.

1st Test coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. BST each day on Sky Sports Cricket.

Looking for an alternative?if you get a Now TV Sky Sports pass , you can get all 11 of the Sky Sports channels, with pricing starting at £9.99 for 1 day (and £33.99 for 1 month). That monthly package is probably the way to go, as you'll get the whole England vs West Indies Test series, along with F1 live stream and Premier League action.

How to live stream England vs West Indies in Australia

Our friends down under should turn to Kayo Sports to watch the England vs West Indies 1st Test.

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. AEST.