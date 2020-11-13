England vs. Georgia live stream: How to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby

England vs. Georgia start time and channels England vs. Georgia kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT on Saturday (Nov. 14). That converts to 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT in the U.S. FloSports will stream the game to U.S. viewers while U.K. rugby fans can watch the match on Amazon Prime.

The England vs. Georgia live stream is a major fixture as international rugby returns with the brand new Autumn Nations Cup tournament. England is looking to stomp out Georgia in its quest to add to its recent Six Nations triumph.

The Autumn Nations Cup 2020 features the same six countries that just competed in the Six Nations tourney — England, France, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy — and adds Fiji and Georgia to the mix. Teams will square off in three round-robin matches over the next three weekends before a finals weekend on Dec. 5 and 6 to crown a winner.

WandaVision: Release date, trailer, cast and more

The best movies on Hulu right now

England has to figure it's a contender even with tough matches against Ireland and Wales in the coming weeks. But England still shouldn't overlook Georgia, ranked 12th in the world and known for playing a physical style.

If you'd like to watch the England vs. Georgia Autumn Nations Cup opener, we can help you find a live stream of the match. We can also show you how to use a VPN to stream England vs. Georgia if the match isn't airing in your area.

How to use a VPN to stream England vs. Georgia

If you're having a hard time finding the England vs. Georgia Autumn Nations Cup match, a virtual private network, or VPN, can come to your rescue. Using a VPN, you can make it seem like you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world. That can allow you to watch live streams of events like England vs. Georgia that might otherwise be geolocked in your location.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

England vs. Georgia live streams in the U.S.

FloSports has the streaming rights for Autumn Nations Cup games in the U.S., and it will carry the England vs. Georgia match this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST through its FloRugby channel. A subscriptions costs $12.50 a month if you sign up for a year of service; otherwise a FloRugby plan costs $29.99 a month.

With FloRugby, you're able to stream matches live or on demand. The service is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

FloRugby: In addition to the England vs. Georgia match, FloRugby carries other Autumn Nations Cup matches, and you'll get other international and U.S. rugby coverage as well.View Deal

England vs. Georgia live streams in the U.K.

Amazon Prime Video is streaming 14 of the Autumn Nations Cup matches, including England vs. Georgia at 3 p.m. GMT on Saturday. (Channel 4 is airing Ireland's matches in the first three rounds of the tournament.)

Amazon Prime costs £79 per year in the U.K. and includes access to Amazon Prime Video among other membership perks.

Amazon Prime: Along with Prime Video, your subscription gets you free delivery on many orders and same-day delivery on some items depending on where you live. You also get unlimited photo storage on Amazon Cloud Drive with Prime Photos, plus the ability to stream or download music from Prime Music.View Deal

England vs. Georgia live streams in Canada

Autumn Nations Cup rugby matches stream on DAZN, so you'll want to subscribe to that service to watch England vs. Georgia. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.