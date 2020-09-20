Emmys live stream: How to watch the 2020 Emmy Awards

2020 Emmys start time, channel The 2020 Emmy Awards are airing live Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

It's a whole new look for the Emmys live stream. Viewers who watch the 2020 Emmy Awards will see a completely different, mostly virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jimmy Kimmel will host the event from the empty Staples Center in Los Angeles, while the Emmy nominees, presenters and performers will appear remotely from their homes.

The most normal aspect of the 2020 Emmys will be its celebration of the year's most acclaimed, talked-about shows, from Watchmen to Schitt's Creek to Succession to The Mandalorian. Stars that are expected to appear include Oprah Winfrey, RuPaul, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Bateman, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Randall Park and Sesame Street's Count Von Count.

The celebs were sent a package with a state-of-the-art camera, laptop, microphone and lighting so they can film themselves from home.

Kimmel previewed the new, virtual Emmys to Good Morning America, saying "I am nervous about the technical end of it, because it's not something I know much about, not something I can control. Think about just trying to Zoom with your grandparents, and now imagine that we've got 150 celebrities who haven't made themselves lunch in, like, 19 years, many of them, are now trying to connect technically to an awards show."

He also joked that viewers can look forward to seeing the nominees in "designer pajamas."

Here is everything you need to watch the Emmys live stream.

How to watch the 2020 Emmys live stream from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the 2020 Emmy live stream if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

2020 Emmy live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

2020 Emmy live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch live (and root for Schitt's Creek) Sunday at 8 p.m. on CTV.

2020 Emmy live streams in the UK

Bad news, British TV fans. The 2020 Emmy Awards aren't airing live on any UK channels. You can watch the taped ceremony at 11 p.m. BST the next day on Sky One, and those without Sky One can pick it up from Now TV.

2020 Emmy live streams in Australia

Aussies can stay up late and watch the 2020 Emmy Awards live Monday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m AEST on Foxtel's Fox Arena.

2020 Emmys predictions

It's a year of change all around for the Emmys. With last year's winners Game of Thrones and Fleabag out of the picture, there's room for new winners in several categories. First, check out the full 2020 Emmy nominees list.

In the Outstanding Drama category, most awards pundits think it's a toss-up between HBO's Succession and Netflix's Ozark. Both netted 18 nominations, including multiple acting nods.

The Outstanding Comedy category is also a two-horse race between PopTV's Schitt's Creek and Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The latter has been an awards darling, but the beloved Schitt's Creek might ride to a win for its final season.

As for Outstanding Limited Series, the engravers might as well get to work because Watchmen will almost certainly take the trophy. The HBO drama received a leading 26 nominations and was universally acclaimed by critics. At this point, it's more of a question of which awards Watchmen won't win.

In the acting categories, pundits are high on wins by Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Regina King for Watchmen, Brian Cox for Succession, Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek and Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown.