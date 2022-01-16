Emily in Paris season 3: Everything we know so far

À votre santé (cheers for Americans) because Emily in Paris season 3 and season 4 are on their way. Netflix has ordered two more installments of the Emmy-nominated comedy, which stars Lilly Collins as an American marketing manager working for French firm and falling into multiple romantic conundrums. They don't call Paris the City of Love for nothing!

Emily in Paris is one of Netflix's most popular shows. Season 2 debuted in the Global Netflix Top 10 and 107.6 million hours were viewed in the week after its Dec. 22 release.

The show follows Emily as she makes the most of a yearlong job assignment in Paris. She becomes the social media superstar at the French luxury marketing firm Savoir, which is run by her tough but ultra chic boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). Season 2 saw Emily solving various client crises while learning to speak better French. She was still entangled in a love triangle with hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and his ex-girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat).

Things got even more complicated with the introduction of Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), a handsome British banker who is also in Paris temporarily, and Sylvie's shocking move to open her own firm.

Here's everything we know so far about Emily in Paris season 3 and 4.

Netflix (one of the best streaming services, thanks to popular shows such as this) hasn't announced the Emily in Paris season 3 release date, but we can make some informed guesses.

Season 1 dropped in October 2020 and season 2 arrived last December. So, it's likely that season 3 could debut later this year, possibly a bit earlier in the fall. This is assuming there are no COVID-related production delays.

Check out Lilly Collins' Instagram post about the show's renewal:

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) A photo posted by on

Emily in Paris season 3 cast

While the cast of Emily in Paris season 3 hasn't been officially confirmed, it's safe to assume we'll once again see Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a junior marketing manager from Chicago who is sent to Paris to work at Savoir.

Also likely to return are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Emily's French boss at Savoir, as well as co-workers Samuel Arnold as Julien and Bruno Gouery as Luc.

On the personal front, Emily's friends and romantic interests should all be back: Ashley Park as bestie Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as chef Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille and Lucien Laviscount as British banker Alfie.

Other probable Emily in Paris season 3 cast members include:

Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler, Emily's American boss in Chicago

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, the owner of perfume company Maison Lavaux, Emily's client and Gabriel's restaurant partner

Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault, a famous French designer and Savoir client

Charles Martins as Mathieu Cadault, Pierre's nephew and business partner

Kevin Dias as Benoît, Mindy's boyfriend

Charley Fouquet as Catherine Lambert, Antoine's wife

Camille Japy as Louise, Camille's mother

Christophe Guybet as Gerard, Camille's father

Victor Meutelet as Timothée, the younger brother of Camille

Arnaud Binard as Laurent Grateau, Sylvie's estranged husband

Søren Bregendal as Erik DeGroot, Sylvie's younger boyfriend

Emily in Paris season 3 plot

The season 2 finale ended on a major cliffhanger, which should be the driving force of Emily in Paris season 3.

To recap: Emily's American boss, Madeline arrived in Paris and questioned how Savoir was being run. An affronted Sylvie quits — and decides to open her own firm! She recruits Julien and Luc to join her, and also makes an offer to Emily. She'll have to decide whether to return to the states and get a promotion, or stay in Paris to continue working for Sylvie.

On top of that huge work decision, Emily is facing a romantic one. After an initially prickly meeting in their French language class, Emily started dating British banker Alfie. However, his temporary job assignment ended and he is heading back to London. He asks Emily to continue seeing each other long distance, but Emily also still has feelings for Gabriel.

She works up the courage to finally put her heart on the line, but when she goes to talk to him at his apartment, Emily discovers that Gabriel and Camille have reunited. And Camille is even moving in!

As show creator Darren Star told TVLine, "She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of Season 2, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she’s going to choose and why. That’s what Season 3 is going to be about. When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where’s your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well."

The Gabriel situation will be a factor in what Emily ultimately decides to do. And with the sexy chef back with girlfriend Camille, she may end up choosing a long-distance relationship with Alfie.

"I wouldn’t write Alfie off, and I don’t think Emily should, either,” Star said, adding, "London’s not far from Paris."