Emily in Paris season 2 release date on Netflix, trailer, cast, filming and more news

Merci beaucoup for this news: Emily in Paris season 2 is in production and filming in France at this very moment! Netflix's romantic comedy series is returning for more French adventures — and this time, Emily (Lily Collins) will hopefully know how to speak the language at least a little better.

Netflix also revealed that Emily in Paris was the streamer's most popular comedy in 2020, reaching 58 million households across the globe in its first 28 days. The show also generated a ton of buzz (not all positive) on social media, plus some surprise Golden nominations, including Best Actress for Collins.

The show centered on Emily Cooper, a 20something Chicago marketing manager who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. She arrives, ready to revamp the social media strategy at a French luxury marketing firm, but finds strong opposition from her tough boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), and snobbish co-workers. It doesn't help that she doesn't speak French.

Once in Paris, Emily makes a new friend in aspiring singer Mindy (Ashley Park) and becomes entangled in several romances. One is with her hot neighbor, chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who turns out to have a girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat).

The second season will see Emily settling in more, learning (a little) more of the language and still juggling her various romantic interests, social media stardom and work assignments.

Here's everything we know so far about Emily in Paris season 2.

Netflix hasn't set a release date yet for Emily in Paris season 2.

On Nov. 11, Netflix announced its order of Emily in Paris season 2 via a "letter" from Sylvie requesting that her firm's parent company extend Emily's time with Savoir.

"Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury good marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients," Sylvie writes.

"We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Emily in Paris season 2 filming

There's nothing more romantic than springtime in Paris — which makes it the perfect period for Emily in Paris season 2 filming to commence.

In February, Collins told Deadline, "We’re aiming to hopefully be going back soon. Hopefully in spring time. We’re trying to move forward. Again everything is Covid pending. When we got confirmed for Season 2 it made us all even more excited and even more anxious to get back. Of course there are so many regulations right now and we want to be safe, but we want to get back.”

Filming began May 3, a date which was marked by another cheeky letter from Sylvie. It promises to keep us updated on Emily's "progress and accomplishments in the coming months" — so we can look forward to more letters and cast videos.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first season filmed for a few months starting in August 2019, which means about a year passed before the series debuted. If season 2 follows a similar timeline, and does in fact start filming in the spring, then Emily may be back sometime in early to mid 2022.

Emily in Paris season 2 trailer

While there is no teaser or trailer for Emily in Paris season 2 just yet, Netflix has dropped a few teaser videos. The first accompanied the announcement video about season 2 featuring the cast cheekily saying "Deux" (or two, in French). Even Emily herself seems to know that French word.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjlizNovember 11, 2020 See more

Netflix dropped another cast video to reveal the start of production on Emily in Paris season 2, as well as celebrate the show's status as the most popular comedy on the service.

Merci beaucoup to our 58 million fans for making Emily in Paris our most popular comedy series of 2020 — you're going to love what they're working on for Season 2, which is now in production! pic.twitter.com/R1nyV4wpCUMay 3, 2021 See more

Emily in Paris season 2 cast

The cast of Emily in Paris is led, of course, by Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, the junior marketing executive from Chicago who is sent to Paris to work at Savoir.

Other cast members include:

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie , Emily's French boss at Savoir in Paris

, Emily's French boss at Savoir in Paris Ashley Park as Mindy Chen , a nanny, aspiring singer and Emily's first friend in Paris

, a nanny, aspiring singer and Emily's first friend in Paris Lucas Bravo as Gabriel , a chef and Emily's handsome downstairs neighbor

, a chef and Emily's handsome downstairs neighbor Samuel Arnold as Julien, Emily's co-worker

Emily's co-worker Bruno Gouery as Luc , Emily's co-worker

, Emily's co-worker Camille Razat as Camille , Emily's new friend and Gabriel's girlfriend

, Emily's new friend and Gabriel's girlfriend William Abadie as Antoine Lambert , the owner of perfume company Maison Lavaux, Emily's client, Sylvie's affair partner and Gabriel's restaurant partner

, the owner of perfume company Maison Lavaux, Emily's client, Sylvie's affair partner and Gabriel's restaurant partner Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler, Emily's American boss in Chicago

Other guest and recurring cast members that may pop up in season 2 are:

Arnaud Viard as Paul Brossard, the owner of Savoir

the owner of Savoir Charley Fouquet as Catherine Lambert, Antoine's wife

Antoine's wife Eion Bailey as Randy Zimmer, the owner of a luxury hotel franchise

the owner of a luxury hotel franchise Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault , a famous French designer

, a famous French designer Charles Martins as Mathieu Cadault , Pierre's nephew and business partner and Emily's love interest

, Pierre's nephew and business partner and Emily's love interest Roe Hartrampf as Doug, Emily's ex-boyfriend in Chicago.

Emily's ex-boyfriend in Chicago. Julien Floreancig as Thomas , a philosophy professor and Emily's ex

, a philosophy professor and Emily's ex Camille Japy as Louise , Camille's mother

, Camille's mother Christophe Guybet as Gerard , Camille's father

, Camille's father Victor Meutelet as Timothée , the younger brother of Camille

, the younger brother of Camille David Prat as Théo, Camille's other brother

Emily in Paris season 2 plot

Emily in Paris season 2 should pick up where season 1 left off. Emily had finally earned her boss Sylvie's respect, thanks to the successful Pierre Cadault fashion show, and saved her job in Paris.

But her love life became even more of a complicated mess. To recap: Emily was caught in a love triangle with her hot downstairs neighbor, chef Gabriel, and his girlfriend Camille — who just happened to befriend Emily, unaware of the growing chemistry between the other two. Meanwhile, Emily had several men circling her, including her flirtatious client Antoine and the fashion businessman Mathieu Cadault.

In the finale, Gabriel broke up with Camille so he could move to Normandy to open his own restaurant. Emily blew off a trip to St. Tropez with Mathieu to say goodbye to Gabriel, and the two ended up in bed together. The next morning, she discovered Antoine was investing in Gabriel's Paris restaurant, so Gabriel wasn't leaving after all. Camille texted Emily about the news, asking if they could talk. Oh la la!

So, what's in store for season 2? As creator Darren Star told TVLine, "What happens in the next chapter, I think, can be a real exploration of how does the relationship between these three characters evolve ... Season 2 will open up some interesting and surprising relationship avenues."

The show received a ton of flack for Emily's naivete and complete lack of language skills. In season 2, Star told OprahMag.com that Emily will grow up a bit. "She's going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she's living in. She'll be more of a resident of the city. She'll have her feet on the ground a little more. She's making a life there."

Let's hope she learns more than the word for "two."