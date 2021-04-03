Easter sale knocks over $350 off these RTX 30-series gaming laptops

Easter weekend sales have landed at Dell. For a limited time, the PC manufacturer is taking up to $363 off select RTX 30-series gaming laptops. Given how high in demand these laptops are, it's a rare sale that will likely sell out fast.

As part of the sale, you can get the Alienware M15 R4 with RTX 3060 for just $1,499. That's $363 off and the least-expensive RTX-based machine in Dell's sale. It's also one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen this year. Unfortunately, there are no coupon codes that stack with Dell's Easter weekend sale. (Trust us, we tried). Nevertheless, grab these deals before they're gone.

Alienware M15 R4 w/ RTX 3060: was $1,863 now $1,499 @ Dell

Save $363: If you looking for the cheapest Alienware RTX-powered laptop, the buck stops here. However, despite its price this M15 R4 doesn't disappoint. You get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3060 6GB graphics. But you better hurry because this laptop is selling out fast! View Deal

Alienware M15 R4 w/ RTX 3060: was $1,813 now $1,587 @ Dell

Save $226: The M15 R4 is one of the cheapest RTX 30-series Alienware laptops you can get. Priced at $1,587.59, it's $226 off its regular price. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and RTX 3060 6GB graphics. View Deal

Alienware M17 R4 w/ RTX 3060: was $1,913 now $1,675 @ Dell

Save $238: The Alienware M17 R4 offers the biggest dollar-off discount of Alienware's weekend sale. However, it's still a solid laptop with a mighty spec sheet. It boasts a 17.3-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and RTX 3060 6GB graphics. View Deal

Alienware M15 R4 w/ RTX 3070: was $2,143 now $2,057 @ Dell

Save $85: This configuration of the M15 R4 upgrades your GPU muscle to the RTX 3070. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3070 8GB graphics.View Deal