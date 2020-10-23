Early iPhone 12 Black Friday deal — get $100 back and free Bose headphones

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are among the best phones you can get. Unparalleled CPU power, a gorgeous design, and 5G connectivity make them a must for any Apple fan. Unfortunately, they're not cheap. That's why we're psyched about Visible's latest iPhone 12 deals.

Currently, new Visible customers can get the iPhone 12 for just $840 or the iPhone 12 Pro for $1,008. That's slightly above Apple's list price; however, you'll get a $100 prepaid Mastercard and a free pair of Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones with either purchase. Plus, use coupon code "SAVE20" to slash 50% off your first month's phone bill. That's one of the best iPhone 12 sales we've ever seen.

Verizon-owned Visible offers just one unlimited LTE data plan for just $40 per month. The carrier plans to offer 5G connectivity in the coming weeks at no extra cost to customers. In our Visible review, we found the carrier to be perfect for anyone who uses a lot of LTE data, but lacks the budget for a more expensive plan.

In terms of the phones, the iPhone 12 ($799) offers good cameras, excellent performance, and 5G connectivity. In our iPhone 12 review, we loved its new 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (the same found on the iPhone 12 Pro). We also found that the new A14 Bionic CPU destroys top Android phones when it comes to performance.

Meanwhile, in our iPhone 12 Pro review we found its camera upgrades are well worth the extra money for photographers. The iPhone 12 Pro ($999) has a triple-camera array with improved lenses, as well as an advanced LiDAR sensor for better augmented reality and greater depth sensing for photos and videos. The base model also starts at 128GB, whereas the base iPhone 12 model starts at 64GB. (For more details, make sure to check out our iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro comparison).

Make sure to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for the latest iPhone discounts.