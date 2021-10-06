Early Black Friday TV deal — this awesome 65-inch 4K Sony TV is $500 off right now

Early Black Friday TV deals are already in motion, meaning some of the best TVs on the market are now getting epic discounts. So if you're on the hunt to score yourself a 4K TV for less, we've got good news for you.

Best Buy currently has the 65-inch Sony X85J 4K TV on sale for $1,099. That's a whole $500 off its original price of $1,599, making it one of the best deals we've spotted so far. Hurry though, as stock is limited. Best Buy also has a different 65-inch X80J model on sale for $949; however, that $200 discount is a bit less impressive.

Sony 65" X85J 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

This killer deal saves you $500 on one of the best 65-inch 4K TVs on the market. This model features a massive 65-inch 4K LED Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and compatibility with AI home assistants. View Deal

This particular Sony model is one of the freshest ones on the market, having arrived earlier this year. It features a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support and motion enhancement technology — all packed in a sleek design.

This smart TV also runs the Google TV operating system and offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

The Sony X85J also supports DTS Digital surround sound technology, meaning that you will get the most immersive audio experience. And if you're a fan of voice-controlled AI assistants, you'll be glad to discover that the Sony X85J also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in.

With hands-free voice control enabled you can navigate through your brand-new TV with just the sound of your voice.

This deal is a great bargain compared to other 65-inch TVs on the market, so make sure to act fast while the stock lasts.

In case you wanted to explore other options on the market, make sure to check out our roundup of some of the early Black Friday TV deals. which also offers further guidance on what to expect. And if you wanted to browse through other deals, take a look at our Black Friday deals hub, too.