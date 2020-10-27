Early Black Friday TV deal takes $400 off stunning 65-inch Sony TV

Some of the best Black Friday TV deals are already underway, even if Black Friday is still a few weeks away. We've seen killer discounts on top sets from category-leading brands, so it might not pay to wait if you're in the market for a brand-name TV.

For example, Amazon has the 65-inch Sony X750H 4K TV on sale for $599.99. This Sony model usually costs $999.99, so you'll save $400 on a big-screen set right now with this epic Black Friday TV deal. This is also the lowest price we've seen on this TV since it first went on sale in the spring, making it one of the best Black Friday deals so far.

The Sony X750H is one of the more affordable Sony sets, but benefits from some of the features found on the premium options in the lineup. With Motion Flow clarity, Triluminos color accuracy and a powerful 4K processor, this is perhaps the best TV you can get right now for the price.

Of course, several of those terms are exclusive to Sony's branding, but they're elements that make sets like the Sony Bravia A8H and Sony X950G so great. And similar to those top-shelf models, the Sony X750H supports Android TV and Google Assistant, meaning you'll get all the best streaming services and effortless smart home integration.

Considering this is the best price we've seen on the Sony X750H to date, we don't expect it to receive a significantly larger discount during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Our advice? Act on this Black Friday TV deal now to have a brand-name and big-screen TV set up ahead of the holidays.

We're also tracking Best Buy Black Friday TV deals, if procuring a new TV on sale is your top priority.