Early Black Friday sale — Amazon Echo Dot just $18 at Best Buy

Retailers have been launching Black Friday deals every day this month. Now it's Best Buy's turn and the retailer is kicking things off with a massive sale on Amazon gear.

That's right, Best Buy Black Friday is here and the retailer is hosting an Amazon sale with discounts on Fire tablets, Fire TVs, and Alexa smart displays. The best part of the sale is that you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Best Buy's latest deals. So we're rounding up the best sales you can get right now and comparing them to the sale prices we saw last week. Here are our favorite Amazon sales in Best Buy's latest sale.

Best Buy smart home sales

Echo Dot: was $49 now $18 @ Best Buy

If you missed it last week, the third-generation Echo Dot is back on sale at its all-time lowest price. Best Buy has the Alexa-powered speaker on sale for $18.99. It delivers Alexa and good audio quality in a compact design.View Deal

Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Best Buy

Smart displays rarely get cheaper than this. Best Buy has the Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. On Prime Day, Amazon bundled this display with a Blink Mini Cam for $49. This is $5 less and lacks he cam, but is still a killer deal if you've had your eye on a smart display. Its 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $79 @ Best Buy

The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is 30% faster than its predecessor and also $10 pricier. However, it's now on sale at its cheapest price ever. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year "worry-free guarantee" (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $199 now $139 @ Best Buy

Ring Video Doorbell 3 will record a live stream of your front door when somebody arrives, letting you both screen visitors and talk to people remotely. It offers 1080p resolution, customizable motion zones, and a swappable rechargeable battery.View Deal

Echo Studio: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Echo Studio is Amazon's best-sounding Alexa speaker to date. It features a 5.25-inch subwoofer, three 2-inch mid-range speakers, and a 1-inch tweeter. There's also a line-in/optical-in port so you can connect it to your TV. It's now $50 off. View Deal

Best Buy TV sales

Toshiba 32" Fire TV: was $179 now $119 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking the price of this 32-inch Fire TV down to just $119. It has built-in Fire TV access, which means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. It also comes with a voice remote, so you can control certain functions of your TV with the sound of your voice. View Deal

Toshiba 50" Fire TV: was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

Add a new smart TV to any room you want with this $279 Fire TV. Built-in Fire TV access means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. Currently on sale for $279, it's one of the cheapest TV sales you can get right now.View Deal

Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $319 @ Best Buy

If you want a big-screen TV that won't break the bank, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. Best Buy has the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV back on sale for just $319. Like all Fire TVs, it gives you access to tons of content/apps as well as access to Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa. View Deal

Hisense 70" 4K Android TV: was $650 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Hisense H65 is a 70-inch 4K Android TV loaded with features. For just $499, you get a TV with Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, built-in Chromecast, DTS Virtual X support, and a voice remote that lets you control the TV with the sound of your voice. It's one of the least-expensive 70-inch 4K TVs you'll find. View Deal