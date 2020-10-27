Early Black Friday deal knocks 50% off Philips Sonicare toothbrushes

When it comes to electric tootbrushes, it's hard to top the Philips Sonicare line. That's why we're psyched about these early Black Friday deals from Amazon.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 50% off Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes. After discount, prices starting as low as $43. As part of the sale, you can get the Sonicare Bluetooth Toothbrush for just $139.95. That's $30 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this toothbrush.

Philips Sonicare Bluetooth Toothbrush: was $169 now $139 @ Amazon

The Philips Sonicare HX9690 is a Bluetooth-enable toothbrush that cleans your teeth 10x better than manual brushing. It has a built-in pressure sensor that alerts you when you're brushing too hard and it even has an app that can rate your brushing habits. It's now $30 off and at its second-lowest price of 2020. View Deal

Sonicare toothbrushes provide expert levels of cleaning without much effort on your part. We particularly like the HX9690 because it features a built-in pressure sensor that alerts you when you're brushing too hard. (This is especially helpful if you have sensitive teeth).

The Bluetooth-enabled brush also syncs with its accompanying app to report on your brushing habits. While that may not sound as exciting as a 4K TV that catches your voice commands; remember, a healthy set of teeth means less trips to the dentist!

