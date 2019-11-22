Early Black Friday deal: Get 50% off SimpliSafe’s home security system

As Thanksgiving approaches, we're seeing Black Friday deals starting to heat up. And if you want to protect your home, we've found one of the biggest discounts of the year.

For its Black Friday early access sale, SimpliSafe is slashing the price of all its security kits. For instance, you can get the 6-piece SimpliSafe Essentials kit for just $130, which is 50% off.

The Essentials system: was $259 now $130 @ SimpliSafe

This excellent 6-piece home security solution is 50% off. It includes a base station, keypad, 3 entry sensors and a motion sensor. View Deal

Even at full price, the SimpliSafe Essentials kit is an excellent deal for newcomers to the do-it-yourself home security space. It provides three entry sensors instead of the usual one or two, and you get to build your own kit as you see fit.

Essentials also works with Alexa, Nest and IFTTT ecosystems so you can keep all your smart home gadgets connected.

While testing the system, we found SimpliSafe's professional monitoring service doesn't cost much more than the competition's, and it's just as effective at making your home feel protected.

But if you're not interested in professional monitoring, you'll want to keep an eye out as we see more Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales, when other DIY security systems are sure to see promising discounts.