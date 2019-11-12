Early Black Friday Deal: $550 off Alienware m15

Alienware laptops usually cost a small fortune, but luckily Black Friday is here and retailers are offering some epic Black Friday laptop deals. For instance, right now you can bag one of the industry's best gaming laptops at an unbeatable price.

For a limited time, you can get the Alienware m15 gaming laptop for $1,149.99 via coupon code "AW15550AFF". Normally, this laptop would set you back a cool $1,700, so that's a generous $550 discount. Even better, it includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Combined, it's one of the best Dell Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.

This Alienware laptop packs some serious specs. It includes a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB + 1TB hybrid drive. For graphics, it includes a GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU and 6GB of dedicated memory. That's enough power for even the most demanding PC gamer.

At 4.8 pounds and measuring 0.7 inches, the m15 is one of the slimmest Alienware laptops around. Sister site, LaptopMag reviewed the Alienware m15 and loved its sleek, lightweight design and stunning display. It earned LaptopMag's Editor's Choice award for its great gaming performance.

