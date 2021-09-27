Eagles vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Eagles vs Cowboys live stream features a Philly team looking to prove their week one success was no fluke while Dallas is trying for two-in-a-row in this NFL live stream .

Eagles vs Cowboys channel, start time The Eagles vs Cowboys live stream is Monday, Sept. 27

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Cowboys (1-1) are gearing up for their second prime time game already this year after helping open the 2021 NFL season with a 31-29 loss to the Buccaneers. Dallas followed that loss by bouncing back with a 20-17 win against the Chargers last week in Los Angeles. Now the Cowboys open AT&T Stadium under the lights of Monday Night Football.

Dak Prescott has quickly put to rest any questions about his health this season. The 28-year-old is coming off a broken ankle that ended his 2020 season in week five as well as a shoulder injury suffered in training camp this year. Prescott has posted a 99.1 passer rating this season while completing 76.5% of his passes, third best in the NFL.

The Eagles (1-1) put up some huge numbers in their week one win over the Falcons, but last week was a different story. They returned home to South Philadelphia to score just 11 points after their 32-point performance against the Falcons. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was unable to find a rhythm and unlike their opening week, the Eagles’ offense couldn’t come up with a big score to help put their opponent in a substantial hole.

Philly did lead 3-0 in the first quarter when Hurts, while standing in his own end zone, hit Quez Watkins for a 91-yard reception. They would take that drive to a fourth-and-goal from the three when rookie head coach Nick Sirianni called for a variation of the Eagles’ famous Super Bowl play “the Philly Special.” Unfortunately for Sirianni, this play didn’t work like it did for his predecessor Doug Pederson. This play ended when wide receiver Greg Ward was forced to throw the ball away when Jalen Hurts was well-covered in the corner of the end zone. Sirianni admitted postgame, that was a play he would like to have back, “I got to make a better play call,” he told the media after the loss.

The Eagles lost more than just a game last week. Veteran pro-bowl defensive end Brandon Graham has an Achilles injury that the team announced ended his season and pro bowl right guard Brandon Brooks was placed on IR with a pec injury.

The Cowboys are 4-point favorites against the Eagles. The over/under is 51.5.

How to watch Eagles vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Eagles vs Cowboys live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Eagles vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the US, Eagles vs Cowboys is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday (Sept. 27).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with ESPN, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.

Eagles vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Eagles vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Eagles vs Cowboys live stream starts at 1:15 a.m. BST Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Eagles vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Eagles vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.