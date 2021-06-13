E3 2021 Square Enix recap: Guardians of the Galaxy, Babylon's Fall, Life Is Strange, and more

At E3 2021, Square Enix showed off a couple of new games and talked about others that had already been announced. Short but sweet is how we'd describe it, though far from earth-shattering.

Announced during the showcase were Guardians of the Galaxy (entire separate from another Square Enix property, Marvel's Avengers) and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. But we also saw more about the next Life Is Strange game, plus got more info about the upcoming fantasy hack-and-slash Babylon's Fall.

In case you missed it, we've summed up everything important that Square Enix talked about. There was some mobile news, but mostly just placeholder announcements for the likes of NieR Reincarnation, Hitman Sniper Shadows, Final Fantasy VII: First Soldier. There was also a very, very brief look at Final Fantasy XVI.

Guardians of the Galaxy

The newest title from studio Eidos Montreal is Guardians of the Galaxy, a new single-player adventure that puts you in Star-Lord's boots. It's an action-adventure title, full of frenetic combat and companion controls as you lid the merry band of misfits.

You'll have decisions to make in conversations that could have lasting consequences, but you'll find the Guardians banter you know and love from the comics and films. Guardians of the Galaxy comes on October 26, 2021.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

If you're curious about the first six Final Fantasy games, Square Enix is remastering this classic JRPGs for the modern audience. Though they aren't getting the same makeover that Final Fantasy VII did, they'll nonetheless please fans old and new alike.

We don't have an official release date yet, but the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection will be coming to Steam and mobile.

Legend of Mana

Similarly, Legend of Mana is getting a modern retouch. Square Enix didn't say much about this game, other than it comes out on June 24, 2021 for PS4, Switch, and PC.

Marvel's Avengers

Square Enix showed off some of the upcoming content for its Avengers live service game. Coming out soon is the Cosmic Cube, which pits you against the Scientist Supreme in a new mission. Later this summer is Wasteland Patrol, which adds a new patrol mode with randomized boss fights and exploration rewards.

The upcoming War for Wakanda expansion is what really stood out, which lets you play as Black Panther. There's a trailer for the expansion, which will come at no additional cost later this year.

Babylon's Fall

Square Enix will soon have another live service game in its portfolio with Babylon's Fall. This high fantasy hack and slash dungeon crawler sure looks pretty, though quite frantic. It is, after all, developed by PlatinumGames, which is loved for its insane action combat.

This is a single-player or 4-player co-op experience where you will complete dungeons to collect equipment and materials. It will come to PS4, PS5, and PC when it's ready.

Life Is Strange Remastered Collection

The cult classic Life Is Strange games are getting the remaster treatment. Not a lot to say here, but you can either relive these games or experience them for the first time on September 30, 2021.

Life Is Strange: True Colors

The newest Life Is Strange game, True Colors takes you on a new adventure as the psychic empath Alex Chen. You will use her empathic powers to gain insight into people's emotions as you unravel the mystery around her brother's death. Set in a small town in the Rocky Mountains, Alex will need to develop realistic relationships with the town's residents to solve the mystery.

By reaching out to someone, Alex can connect with their strong emotions. This can trigger Alex to enter an alternate universe of sorts, based on the emotions of the person she's dealing with. This can be dangerous, though, so make your decisions wisely.

Life Is Strange: True Colors comes out on September 10, 2021.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Rounding out Square Enix's presentation was the reveal of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Developed by Team Ninja, this hack and slash looks beautiful with plenty of aggressive combat. The story leaves a lot of mystery, especially with the game's subtitle. It sounds like there will be a lot of worldbuilding and lore to dive into when Stranger of Paradise releases.

There will be a demo soon for PS5.