Don’t buy these flowers for Valentine’s Day if your partner has a cat or dog

Valentine’s Day is a time for gifts, romantic meals and most importantly, flowers. There’s nothing so nice as receiving freshly cut flowers and watching them bloom over the coming days. However, if you’ve got curious pets running around, there are certain bouquets you should avoid — otherwise a beautiful display can quickly turn into a serious situation.

Certain flowers and houseplants are poisonous to cats and dogs , and ingesting any of these varieties can result in nausea, vomiting and, in extreme cases, death. So if you’re planning to buy flowers for that special someone this Valentine’s Day, be sure to think before you buy. To help you out, these are the flowers you should avoid.

1. Lilies

Lilies are one of the most beautiful flowers to have on display, but sadly they’re extremely toxic to cats. If a feline happens to brush past, the pollen can easily transfer onto the fur, which the cat will later ingest as it cleans itself. You might assume removing the stems would resolve this, but think again. The entire plant from petals to leaves is poisonous, so just avoid it completely.

Dogs won’t have as extreme a reaction to lilies, but they still won’t do them any good. They can be poisonous all the same and will lead to them feeling unwell.

2. Tulips

Tulips also come from the Lily family, which makes them toxic to both cats and dogs. The highest level of toxins can be found in the bulb, but the stem, flowers and leaves can also do some damage. Eating tulips can lead to vomiting, excessive drooling, diarrhea and even depression.

3. Daffodils

Daffodils may be one of the most common spring flowers out there. But, these sadly won’t do your pet any favors if ingested. Similar to tulips, the whole plant is toxic because it contains Lycorine and other alkaloids — especially the bulb.

If your cat or dog takes a nibble, it could result in diarrhea, vomiting and salvation. If eaten in bulk, then symptoms include low blood pressure, convulsions, tremors and cardiac arrhythmias. While you don’t need to worry about the bulbs because you're buying a bouquet, you should still avoid daffodils when picking out flowers for this reason.

4. Peonies

Peonies look stunning once in bloom, revealing a burst of petals in pink and white tones. While these are more often found outside, they’re not uncommon in bouquets. Don’t let your cats and dogs near them though, as they can cause stomach problems if consumed. If your precious pet takes a bite, it can lead to vomiting, diarrhea and even depression. Vomiting can also lead to dehydration, so steer clear.

5. Chrysanthemums

Chrysanthemums, aka mums, are pretty common and come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. This makes them easy to miss in a bouquet, but be wary because they’re toxic to both cats and dogs. Nibbling on one of these can cause some pretty serious symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, excessive drooling, dermatitis and incoordination.

6. Hyacinths

Hyacinths are quite easy to spot because of their tall and structured appearance. The bright colors and sweet fragrance make them an attractive bouquet addition. However, they may also attract your pets, which you don’t want. While the bulbs are the most toxic part of this plant, the whole thing is still poisonous to cats and dogs.

You don’t want your pet to ingest, come into contact with or even inhale this flower. It can lead to serious symptoms including intense vomiting, diarrhea (potentially with blood), tremors and depression.

These are some of the most common flowers you will find in a bouquet, but this list is not extensive so be sure to check the label before you purchase. Most labels should mention whether they’re pet-safe or not. If in doubt, stick to good old-fashioned red roses, but be wary of the thorns!

