Dolphins vs Patriots live stream: How to watch NFL 2020 season game online

Dolphins vs Patriots channel, start time Dolphins vs Patriots is tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 13) at 1 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. It's airing on CBS.

Tomorrow's Dolphins vs Patriots live stream shows the start of a new day in New England. The Tom Brady era has concluded, following his move to Tompa Bay (sorry, he said it, not us), and Cam Newton moves into the Pats' QB slot today, trying to fill those big shoes and many Super Bowl rings. Here's everything you need for this NFL live stream of the latest chapter in this storied rivalry.

Both teams coaches, Bill Belichick and Brian Flores, will likely be pushing hard on defense, as to try and assert which of their teams is best at the facet both coaches are known for. That being said, Cam Newton slinging the pigskin for New England should provide a lot of highlights (or maybe just headlines if he doesn't gel immediately, after having been off the field for a year).

And while Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at QB for Miami, everyone already knows that the Dolphins have their eye on draft pick Tua Tagovailoa, who will likely takeover someday (possibly soon?), once his hip injury is firmly in the past.

Elsewhere on the field, Patriots center David Andrews is also coming off a year-long break. Andrews should hit the field with plenty of excitement, returning to the sport after beating the blood clots in his lungs.

While New England has its Spygate reputation, Miami will enter with a serious amount of internalized knowledge about the Patriots. Dolphins center Ted Karras, linebacker Elandon Roberts and linebacker Kyle Van Noy all came over from New England this season, but Newton should change things up enough so they're not practically cheating on this test.

Here are the best ways to watch the NFL season continue with the Dolphins vs Patriots game:

How to watch Dolphins vs Patriots live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Dolphins vs Patriots live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Dolphins vs Patriots live streams in the US

In America, Dolphins vs Patriots is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on fuboTV. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 13).

fuboTV has all five of the main channels you'll want for football games: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

We like Sling TV too, but it doesn't have CBS or the NFL Network (as well as NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Dolphins vs Patriots is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Dolphins vs Patriots live streams for free

If Dolphins vs Patriots is available on the CBS affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Dolphins vs Patriots live streams in the UK

You're going to want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. The Sky Sports NFL channel will broadcast Dolphins vs Patriots live streams at 6 p.m. local BST. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Dolphins vs Patriots live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Dolphins vs Patriots live streams.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.