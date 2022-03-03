Does The Batman movie have post-credits scenes?

Considering waiting for a potential The Batman post-credits scene? If you're one of the many who are seeing the movie, you've also likely sat in the same chair for most of (if not all, save a bathroom break) The Batman's nearly three-hour run time. So we don't blame you if you're antsy.

Yes, that's a whole lot of movie that seems to be retelling Bruce Wayne's journey from rich kid to masked vigilante. And director Matt Reeves has talked about a sequel, it's only right to think there will be a post-credits scene exploring what's next for this Batman.

So for everyone who doesn't have an interest in waiting a few more minutes to see if there's a post credits scene (we're guessing some of you didn't take that aforementioned bathroom break), we've got the info you need.

First, we'll break the news in the most spoiler-free way we can. Then, we'll dive a little deeper.

Does The Batman have a post-credits scene? (No spoilers)

There is a little something extra at the end of Matt Reeves' The Batman, but it's not what you'd call a post-credits scene. It's more similar to the little blip of a moment at the end of Avengers: Endgame. You know, when we heard a sound-effect that sounded like Tony Stark making the first Iron Man outfit?

But it's possibly more than that.

What happens after The Batman's credits?

THIS IS YOUR SPOILER ALERT:

Throughout The Batman, the caped crusader and The Riddler communicate via text on computers, almost as if they're DM'ing. This sets up the post-credits moment, as The Wrap reports that the word "Goodbye" is typed out on a black screen.

This could be a nice way of saying "have a good night," just like the sound effect at the end of Endgame was a way to wrap up the Robert Downey Jr. era.

But if this is meant to be more than that, this moment suggest that we'll be seeing more of Paul Dano's The Riddler. This isn't a huge surprise, considering that the film shows him alive after his defeat. So, if there is a The Batman 2, we'll have a good idea of one villain who might still be around and sending communiques to Batman during it.

That said, this is the kind of neat bow on the end of the movie that could have been put in place just in case there isn't a sequel. You know, by the rare chance that there wasn't going to be a sequel.

Speaking of, when are we going to learn more about Joker 2?

The Batman formally releases in theaters on Friday (March 4), and The Batman's HBO Max release date is April 19, 2022.