Dodgers vs Rays live stream: How to watch World Series 2020 Game 3 online

Rays vs Dodgers time, channel The Rays vs Dodgers game 3 will begin at 8:08 p.m. ET tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 23). All World Series live streams are on Fox, and the full series schedule is below.

So, we've got a series, eh? The Dodgers vs Rays live stream of game 3 sees the teams back at square one, having each dropped a game, and making this a best of 5. Guess I was wrong for thinking LA could run through Tampa Bay. The Rays, behind a strong showing from Blake Snell came out with a 6-4 win on Wednesday.

Last night's MLB playoffs live stream saw the Rays go up 5-0 and never give back the lead, and they did it off a number of bats, including a solo shot from Brandon Lowe in the first, and the good omens continued when Snell struck out Mookie Betts in the bottom of the same inning. Lowe would homer again in the 5th, driving home DH Austin Meadows.

And while Snell was unhittable to start, he gave up 2 before being taken out in the 5th, as RP Nick Anderson came in to record the win. Going into game 3, LA's selected Walker Buehler to pitch, and they'll be hoping he's got enough to protect them from Tampa's offense.

Surprisingly absent from the list of scoring plays for Tampa Bay is Randy Arozarena, the 25-year-old rookie who's been turning heads all post-season. He went 0-3 with a walk in game 1 and 1-3 with 2 walks in game 2. These outings fail to match the numbers he's had in previous series (.382/.433/.855, 7 HR).

This round of baseball is a bit unique and odd, as it won't be played in either team's ballpark, as the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field plays host to the two teams left standing.

Here's how to get Dodgers vs Rays live streams for game 2 of the world series:

How to watch Dodgers vs Rays live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" and you can't watch Dodgers vs Rays live streams on TV where you've gotten off to, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Dodgers vs Rays live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch World Series game 3 at 8:08 p.m. ET tomorrow on Fox. That means most people with cable can watch the Dodgers vs Rays live stream pretty easily.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get Dodgers vs Rays live streams on Sling TV, one of the best streaming services, starting at just $30 per month.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Dodgers vs Rays live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live, as most Fox affiliates will carry the World Series live streams. Or, you could make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world.

The cost varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free, and you wonꞌt have to jump through any MLB-sponsored hoops.

Dodgers vs Rays live streams in the UK

Folks in the UK also have an easy time tuning into Dodgers vs Rays live streams: it's on BT Sport (which has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021). You just need to stay up past 1am.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Dodgers vs Rays live streams in Canada

Baseball fans in Canada can watch World Series game 3 of Dodgers vs Rays on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. It's on both SN and SN1.

Dodgers vs Rays World Series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Dodgers 8, Rays 3

Dodgers 8, Rays 3 Game 2: Rays 6, Dodgers 4

Rays 6, Dodgers 4 Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Oct. 23 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX) Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Saturday, Oct. 24 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX) *Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 25 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Oct. 25 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX) *Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 27 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Tuesday, Oct. 27 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX) *Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 28 @ 8:09 p.m. (FOX)

* = if necessary