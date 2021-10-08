Dodgers vs Giants live stream: How to watch the NLDS Game 1 online

The Dodgers vs Giants live stream adds the most recent chapter to this famous rivalry. During their 19 regular season games, the Giants just edged the Dodgers winning 10. Of all the runs scored in those 19 games, their run differential was just two. If that’s any indication to what this series has in store for fans then this MLB live stream should go down to the wire.

• Time — 9:37 p.m. ET / 5:37 p.m. PT / 2:37 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Dodgers and Giants rivalry is one of the best in baseball and when two teams that don’t like each other square off in the postseason, it only makes things more interesting. This season only added fuel to their historic fire. The Dodgers (106-56) had the second-best record in all of baseball but had to play in the Wild Card round of the playoffs because the team with the best record in baseball happened to be their division rival, the Giants (107-55) who finished just one game better than them.

The Giants give the ball to 24-year-old Logan Webb for game one. Webb went 11-3 over 26 starts this season with a 3.03 ERA. He also made three starts against the Giants this year and held them to just four earned runs over 16 innings. At home this season, Webb has posted a microscopic 1.96 ERA in 12 starts. The Dodgers look to Walker Buehler for game one. The two-time all-star put together another great year for L.A. going 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA.

Los Angeles comes into this series after an incredible walk-off wild card win over the Cardinals. L.A.’s Chris Taylor stepped to the plate with a runner on and two outs in the bottom of the ninth tied at one. Taylor then belted the game winning two-run homer over the left field wall at Dodger Stadium.

Down in the dugouts, Dave Roberts looks to guide the Dodgers back to their fourth World Series appearance since he took over as manager in 2016 and their second straight Championship. Across the diamond will be the guy Roberts beat out for the Dodgers job in 2016, Giants’ manager Gabe Kapler. In his just his second year with San Francisco Kapler helped push the Giants to their first 100-win season since 2003.

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the Giants. The over/under is 7 runs.

How to watch Dodgers vs Giants live stream from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Dodgers vs Giants live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Dodgers vs Giants live streams in the US

In the US, Dodgers vs Giants is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Dodgers vs Giants game is Friday (Oct. 8) at 9:37 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Dodgers vs Giants live streams in the UK

Dodgers vs Giants will get underway at 2:37 a.m. local BST Saturday morning.

Dodgers vs Giants will get underway at 2:37 a.m. local BST Saturday morning.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Dodgers vs Giants live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Dodgers vs Giants live streams in Canada on SportsNet 1.