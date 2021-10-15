Dodgers vs Braves live stream: How to watch the NLCS Game 1 online

The Dodgers vs Braves live stream pits these two clubs against each other for the second straight year in the National League Championship Series. Last year it was L.A. beating Atlanta in seven games to advance to and win the World Series. The Braves will try for a different result this year and it all starts with this MLB live stream.

• Time — 8:07 p.m. ET / 5:07 p.m. PT / 1:07 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Braves found themselves leading the Dodgers, three-games-to-one in the NLCS last season, but weren't able to close it out. Instead, L.A. stormed back and took the series. Atlanta won the N.L. East this season, finished off the Brewers in four games in the divisional round and now get their chance at revenge on the Dodgers.

Meanwhile Los Angeles, who went on to win their first World Series in 32 years, finished this season with the second best record in baseball, yet still had to play a wild card game against the Cardinals. After winning that they faced their division rival Giants and won that series in five games. Now, they go for back-to-back World Series titles and their fourth appearance in the Fall Classic in five years.

The Dodgers NLDS against the Giants lived up to the hype. In fact, retired Dodgers play-by-play man Vin Scully called their game five, "the most important game in the history of their rivalry." The Dodgers went on to win 2-1, on a Cody Bellinger RBI single in the ninth inning. Mookie Betts had the biggest day for the Dodgers line-up with a 4-for-4 games five.

The Braves had different guys stepping up for them in their divisional series with the Brewers. Joc Pederson hit two home runs as a pinch hitter and drove in five RBI's. Austin Riley hit safely in all four games including a home run. He's bating .333 in the playoffs with a .375 on-base percentage.

Starting pitchers for game one of the NLCS have yet to be announced.

How to watch Dodgers vs Braves live streams from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Dodgers vs Braves live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Dodgers vs Braves live streams in the US

In the US, Dodgers vs Braves is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Dodgers vs Braves live streams in the UK

You can watch Dodgers vs Braves live stream across the pond at 10:15 p.m. local BST Tuesday night. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for TBS' coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Dodgers vs Braves live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball can watch Dodgers vs Braves live stream on SportsNet.