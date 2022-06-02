Doctor Strange 2 Disney Plus release date is June 22 — watch the announcement here

Good news, true believers: the Doctor Strange 2 Disney Plus release date is official — and it's on the right side of history. You could even say that Disney Plus is apparently realizing how competitors are doing better than they were on streaming dates, and adjusting accordingly.

The news just broke today (June 2) as Marvel Studios announced that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit Disney Plus on June 22. Disney announced the news in a press release and social media posts, including a video message from cast members Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez giving fans the release date. You can watch that clip below.

This follows Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness doing big business at the box office, with a total gross of over $879 million worldwide per Box Office Mojo (opens in new tab).

The film sees Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) tumbling cape-first into the multiverse, to protect America Chavez (Gomez), who has the powers to leap across dimensions. Unfortunately for them, Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch (Olsen) is still looking to spend time with her kids she made in WandaVision, and won't settle for anything but some quality family time.

Analysis: Disney Plus is finally getting things right

Previously, I estimated two distinct dates for when Disney Plus could get Doctor Strange 2. The earliest was Monday, June 20, and the latest was Thursday July 14. June 20 made sense because it was 45 days (the theatrical window of exclusivity first talked about around Shang-Chi's release) after Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness opened.

I was doubtful of that date, and also gave the July 14 date, because Marvel and Disney Plus hadn't stuck to those guns. Previously, Marvel fans waited a lot longer to see Eternals (68 days) and Shang-Chi (70 days) on Disney Plus, as the corporate maestros put additional weeks in between the 45 day window and the Disney Plus date.

All along, though, movies like The Batman and Sonic 2 hit HBO Max and Paramount Plus on their 45-day mark, leaving people wondering when Disney would get the memo. Looks like they finally heard fans demands.