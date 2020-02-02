Djokovic vs Thiem: Live stream Australian Open men's finals tennis

It's time to talk Djokovic vs Thiem live streams, now the final day of competition is here. We should have expected Dominic Thiem's presence in the final after he upset Rafa the quarter final, but we had to wait for the Austrian to advance over Zverev — which he did in four sets.

How did we get here? Well, Djokovic won in straight sets over Federer on Thursday night, but Roger's performance is asterisked by groin and back issues. That gives an air of question over how much Djokovic won the match, and how much Federer lost it himself, while Thiem, who staged his upset run, has a bit more momentum.

Weather.com has a a partly-cloudy forecast for Sunday in Melbourne, with a 20% chance of precipitation. Hopefully, the clouds won't shed precipitation part and we can live stream Djokovic vs Thiem together, no matter where on the planet we are, without a hiccup.

Djokovic vs Thiem live stream start time

Djokovic and Thiem's match began at 7:30 p.m. local time in Australia on Sunday, February 2. That's the insanely early time of 3:30 a.m. Eastern, 12:30 a.m. Pacific and 8:30 a.m. GMT.

Kenin vs Muguruza live streams took place a day earlier on Saturday, at the same time. So if you live in the US but didn't fancy a late night, how can you watch the match?

How to watch Djokovic vs Thiem live streams with a VPN

If you're able to watch Djokovic vs Thiem live, you don't need to wait for replays just because the service you pay for doesn't work where you've gone. A virtual private network, or VPN , could be of assistance, allowing you to connect to your desired streaming service through a server that will let you stream any match as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

How to live stream Djokovic vs Thiem in the US

In America, ESPN and the Tennis Channel are broadcasting Aussie Open action, but Djokovic vs Thiem airs later on latter (9 p.m. Eastern).

That means those with access can enjoy it on TV as part of their usual subscription package. Even cord-cutters get the Aussie Open, as these channels are on multiple live TV services.

ESPN Plus is a great place for live streaming the Australian Open, as it's got more than 1,400 hours of action from the tournament.

Live stream Djokovic vs Thiem in Australia for FREE

Get this, the folks in Australia get to watch all the Australian Open action they want, for free. They can tune to Channel 9 to see Djokovic vs Thiem live streamed on that app, or via the TV.

How to watch Djokovic vs Thiem live streams in the UK

Eurosport is the home of Australian Open 2020 live streams in the United Kingdom. Subscriptions may be acquired from Sky, TVPlayer and Virgin Media.

Streaming the event outside of those packages, can be done via Eurosport Player, which has its own app. The service is £6.99 per month, or £39.99 annually.

How to watch Djokovic vs Thiem live streams in Canada

TSN has Djokovic vs Thiem and the men's Aussie Open tennis finals locked down, along with the other Grand Slam tennis events. That means it's available through traditional TV broadcasts and online streaming (including TSN's app).

How to live stream Djokovic vs Thiem in New Zealand

Kiwis will watch Djokovic vs Thiem (and all Australian Open action) on Sky NZ, which includes access on mobile devices — which, yes, includes tablets — in the Sky Go app.