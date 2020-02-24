Disney Plus UK pre-orders arrive with limited time 30% off sale

Finally, the Disney Plus UK release is almost here, and to celebrate, Disney's got a deal. Yes, now that Disney Plus pre-orders are open in the UK, and those who buy early will save a total of £21.89, stacking a limited time offer on top of the regular annual discount.

Yes, months after millions signed up for Disney Plus in the United States, we're one month away from going live across the pond, so they've opened up Disney Plus UK pre-orders, which you can sign-up for now, and get well before any Baby Yoda toys hit shelves.

Disney Plus got a lot of applause and attention for The Mandalorian, whose scene-stealing character has led to all the Baby Yoda toys you can shake a stick at. The first episodes of The Mandalorian will be available at Disney Plus' UK launch, but don't think you'll be able to binge it all at once: the series will roll out one week at a time, just as it did in the U.S.

1-year of Disney Plus is £10 off until March 23 (the day before Disney Plus UK goes live). That's adding savings on top of the normal £59.99 annual plan, which chops £11.89 off the cost of 12 separate months. View Deal

Pre-orders are also available in Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain, where buying a year before the March 24 launch chops €10 off the annual €70 price (marking it down to €60). Those in Switzerland will pay 84.90 CHF for a pre-ordered year, a discount from the 99 CHF yearly price.

Buying this year up front will keep you locked in through the big Disney Plus releases coming in summer and fall 2020: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (August), The Mandalorian season 2 (October) and WandaVision (December). Monthly, Disney Plus will cost £5.99 in the U.K..

Meanwhile, The Simpsons family's time on Disney Plus has yet to smooth out, and the UK release may add another bump in the road, as there's some concern that everyone's favorite nuclear family may be missing from Disney Plus in the UK.