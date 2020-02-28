Disney Plus trick lets UK fans stream all of The Mandalorian early

This might sound crazy, but a new Disney Plus trick helps folks in the U.K. get a jumpstart on binge-watching the whole service nearly a month ahead of its March 23 launch.

Remember that 30% off 1 year of Disney Plus discount we mentioned earlier this week, that adds more savings for those who pre-order in the UK? It turns out that those who take advantage of this offer can start watching all of the streaming service early.

The only thing they need, after signing up, for the Disney Plus UK deal, is a Virtual Private Network (or VPN). After logging into that account, U.K. users can stream the entire Disney Plus U.S. library. And that means they're getting a little under a month of free service, on top of the annual savings, on top of the 3+ months off that the pre-order deal includes.

We're as shocked to hear about this loophole as you are, but the news comes from our sister site Tech Radar, that did the work themselves. They tested this trick out using our top VPN service pick, ExpressVPN. Once you sign up for both, boot up ExpressVPN and select a U.S. connection.

You'll have finished The Mandalorian, and the other Disney Plus shows and movies available before you know it. This is the way (to not wait).

That year of service includes the recently-added live action remake movies The Lion King and Aladdin, plus The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (August 2020), The Mandalorian season 2 (October 2020) and WandaVision (December 2020).