Disney Plus reveals release dates for Mandalorian S2, Falcon & Winter Soldier, WandaVision

Baby Yoda will be sipping tea once again this fall, as Disney Plus announced The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere in October 2020.

On Disney's Q1 earnings call, CEO Bob Iger dropped the release dates for the highly anticipated second season of the Star Wars show as well as the first two Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

Iger also gave an update on Disney Plus subscription sign-ups and it was very good news for the company.

Even more Mandalorian and Star Wars is coming

On the earnings call, Iger teased that there will be more Mandalorian after season 2 and that Disney Plus is looking into spinning off characters from the standout Star Wars series.

We're voting for a spinoff about the Armorer. This is the way.

Disney also announced that 28.6 million subscribers have signed up for its streaming service, which costs $6.99 per month. (Disney Plus had 10 million subscribers on its first day.)

Among those subscribers are Verizon customers, who received a free year, as well as bundle customers (people who get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus).

Currently, Disney Plus is only available in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. It will roll out to the UK and Western Europe on March 24.

Disney's goal is to get 60 million and 90 million subscribers worldwide by 2024.

Disney's other streaming services get a bump

Disney Plus' subscription numbers weren't the only piece of good streaming news for the company. Hulu grew to 30.7 million subscribers, while ESPN Plus grew to 7.6 million subscribers. Part of that rise can be attributed to the bundle of all three that Disney sells for $12.99 per month.