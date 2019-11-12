Disney Plus Marvel movies and shows: Here’s everything you can watch

Now that Disney Plus launched, subscribers have access to hundreds of original and classic shows and movies from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and, of course, Marvel. Unfortunately, those hoping to watch the entire MCU in order on the service will be out of luck, as the Disney Plus Marvel movies and shows lineup will be incomplete upon arrival.

Fortunately, the launch lineup has a handful of MCU movie gems, as well as an impressive back catalog of classic animated shows (X-Men, anyone?). Plus, there are a ton of hotly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe original shows launching in 2020 and beyond that will factor heavily into Phase 4 of the MCU. Those ready to catch up (and have more than just Disney Plus) should check out our Marvel movies in order guide.

From Iron Man to Endgame, Here's every Marvel movie and TV show coming to Disney Plus at launch and beyond.

Disney Plus MCU movies

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Disney Plus gives you a decent chunk of the MCU, including some all-time greats. The day one Disney Plus MCU roster includes beloved favorites such as The Avengers, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange and the best film in the franchise, Captain America: The Winter Soldier (please @ me). You also get the massive Avengers: Endgame , which wraps up the entire Infinity Saga over 3-hours of epic action, and Thor: The Dark World is there for some reason.

Notable omissions so far include Avengers: Infinity War (which is still on Netflix) and the Spider-Man movies (which belong to Sony).

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Solider (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Non-MCU Marvel movies and shows

One of the best things about Disney Plus is that it dips into Disney’s massive back catalog of movies and shows (which also now includes 20th Century Fox stuff), and Marvel is no exception. The 1992 X-Men animated series is the clear standout here, and one of the best Disney Plus shows whether you’re a new fan or can already hear the theme song in your head as you read this. Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes and X-Men Evolution are also standouts.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

You’ll also get a new Disney Plus original series in the form of Marvel’s Hero Project, which spotlights kids that are real-life heroes thanks to the great things they’ve done for their communities.

Spider Woman (1979)

X-Men (1992)

Fantastic Four (1994)

The Incredible Hulk (1996)

Silver Surfer (1998)

X-Men: Evolution (2000)

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)

Marvel’s Hero Project (2019)

Disney Plus MCU shows: here's what's coming

Here’s the real reason to sign up for Disney Plus if you’re a Marvel fan. Starting in late 2020, Marvel will start rolling out Disney Plus-exclusive live-action television shows that are set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe with many familiar faces we’ve grown to love. In fact, Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige told Bloomberg that you'll need to watch these shows to get the full MCU experience.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It all kicks off next fall with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier , which will see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) team up in a post-Avengers Endgame world (also, Baron Zemo is back!).

There’s also WandaVision, which brings back Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) for a series of reality bending adventures that will lead right into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness in 2021, as well as Tom Hiddleston’s Loki , which will explore the mishaps of the Loki we saw in Endgame after his time-travel hijinks.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Fall 2020)

WandaVision (Spring 2021)

Loki (Spring 2021)

What If...? (Summer 2021)

Hawkeye (Fall 2021)

Ms. Marvel (TBD)

Moon Knight (TBD)

She Hulk (TBD)