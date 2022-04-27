Disney Plus is getting this Hulu show with 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

Disney Plus and Hulu will be sharing custody of Love, Victor going forward, as revealed by Variety.

The teenage romantic drama series is a spin-off from the 2018 movie Love, Simon, and was originally in development for Disney Plus. However, it was later pushed to Hulu after Disney executives worried that themes including teen sexuality weren’t quite the right fit for its, at the time, newly launched streaming service.

Subsequently, the first two seasons of Love, Victor hit Hulu in 2020 and 2021 respectively, and both were well received. In fact, both critics and viewers seem to be somewhat taken with Victor. On Rotten Tomatoes the show earned an impressive 95% rating from critics and an equally strong 92% audience score.

However, Love, Victor season 3 has been confirmed as the show’s last and it will now hit both Disney Plus and Hulu simultaneously on June 15, 2022. The previous two seasons of the show will also be added to Disney Plus on that date. This is great news for Disney Plus subscribers as the heartwarming series is an ideal candidate for a lazy Sunday binge watch.

In a statement, Hulu president Joe Early said: “We are proud of ‘Love, Victor’ and are excited to bring it to the widest possible audience on June 15 by making the full series available on both Disney+ and Hulu to celebrate the final season and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.”

The show follows Victor (Michael Cimino) as he starts life at Creekwood High School, faces challenges at home and grapples with his own sexual orientation. Nick Robinson, star of the original Love, Simon movie, features as the narrator and has made two appearances in the show to date. Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding and George Sear also feature.

Internationally, Love, Victor was already available on Disney Plus under the Star banner, but in the U.S. the show has exclusively streamed on Hulu since its debut season. It’s a little surprising, but very welcome, to see Disney reevaluate the situation, and opt to make this excellent show available to an even wider audience.