Disney Plus up and running after brief service problems

Update: It seems that Disney Plus is back up, for the most part. Users on Twitter have stopped posting about issues and Down Detector has downgraded the service to "possible problems."



Well, it looks like Disney Plus could be down for some. Users are posting on Twitter that they cannot access Disney’s streaming service, with a “service unavailable” error message. According to Down Detector, Disney Plus is still having issues.

At the moment, there’s no fix. It looks as Disney Plus is having issues on multiple devices, regardless of geolocality. So whether you're in the US, Canada or the UK, you might be running into issues.

(Image credit: Down Detector)

There are some actions users can take. It's possible to reach out to Disney Plus Help on Twitter or email DisneyPlusHelp@Disney.com. There's also phone support in the U.S., although phone lines might be getting flooded right now. Regardless, the contact number is 888-905-7888.

It's unfortunate that Disney Plus seems to be experiencing issues. Not only is there a trove on family movies, there are also excellent shows like WandaVision or The Mandalorian that can help fill the lull of quarantine.

Unfortunately, Disney has not updated its Twitter regarding the situation. As soon as Disney gives an update, we’ll amend this article.