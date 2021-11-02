Disney Plus Day date, releases and everything to expect

Find your party mouse ears because Disney Plus Day is just around the corner. The Walt Disney Company announced that as part of a global celebration, tied to the streaming service's second anniversary, fans will be treated to a bunch of new content across the service’s iconic brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

That includes big movie drops on Disney Plus, and some stuff that could leave fans chattering. Here's a guide to everything we know about Disney Plus Day.

When is Disney Plus Day?

Disney Plus Day takes place November 12, 2021. The schedule of events has not been announced, so stay tuned.

Disney's press release noted that there will be "a special presentation," which sounds like a live stream available for all to watch together.

What is Disney Plus Day?

Disney Plus Day honors the second anniversary of the streaming service's launch in November 2019. Disney hasn't a don't know how the Disney Plus Day content will be revealed, but we wouldn't be surprised to see content on both Disney Plus itself and the company's YouTube and social media.

Subscribers will be treated to new content releases across the service's brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic (plus Star in international markets). They will also have access to a special presentation with sneak peeks of upcoming Disney Plus series and movies.

Additionally, Disney Plus Day marks the service's expansion into Asia-Pacific markets. Disney Plus becomes available in South Korea and Taiwan on November, and in Hong Kong on November 16.

Disney Plus Day is also being celebrated in at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world and Disney Cruise Line will roll out the blue carpet for Disney Plus fans with "surprise and delight moments" such as photo opportunities, character moments and more. ShopDisney.com will have special offers.

Popular network shows and syndicated series will join the party, along with talent and series across ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN and ESPN Plus, Freeform, FX, Hulu and National Geographic in the U.S., and on owned channels abroad.

Disney Plus Day releases and previews: What to expect

Disney Plus Day will feature a bunch of new movie and series releases. Here is the list of content that Disney announced for the celebration:

The streaming premiere of Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

The premiere of Jungle Cruise , starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt The new Disney Plus Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone , a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise

, a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise An all-new original series of shorts called Olaf Presents, featuring Frozen’s beloved snowman

featuring Frozen’s beloved snowman The domestic Disney Plus streaming debut of the short Frozen Fever , Oscar-winning shorts Feast and Paperman , the Mickey Mouse short Get A Horse! and more

, Oscar-winning shorts and , the Mickey Mouse short and more Pixar's short Ciao Alberto , featuring characters from Luca

, featuring characters from Luca A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney Plus' marquee brands

The first five episodes of National Geographic's The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2

A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus with an exciting look towards the future

on Disney Plus with an exciting look towards the future The release of original series Dopesick in international markets on Star (it's already available on Hulu in the U.S.)

Disney is also unveiling a special presentation on for fans with sneak peeks into what's to come.

We expect some teasers, trailers and news about upcoming movies and series. That could include Marvel Disney Plus shows currently without release dates, such as Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.

The Star Wars universe also has big shows on tap, so we're not putting it past them to reveal more details about Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Ahsoka and maybe even The Mandalorian season 3.