Disco Elysium PS5 finally gets a release date — it's coming this month

Months after it was originally announced at last year’s Game Awards, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut finally has a PS5 release date — and it's coming very soon.

The enhanced version of the PC original will launch on PS5 on March 30, and will also arrive on PS4, PC, Stadia, and iOS at the same time. Unfortunately, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch players will have to wait a while longer, as it’s not scheduled to launch till the summer on those platforms.

For the unaware, Disco Elysium is a role-playing game in which you take control of an amnesiac detective trying to solve a murder case while dealing with his internal demons. The original game received critical acclaim upon release and has rightly earned its spot in our rundown of the best PC games currently available.

This upgraded version, dubbed The Final Cut, will include a bevy of changes compared to the original, which launched on PC in 2019. New quests, characters, and locations have been added, as well as a handful of quality-of-life improvements. The most significant of these is that the game now features full voice acting for every single line of dialogue (and there’s a lot of dialogue here).

The power of the PS5 is also being utilized, with the game running at 4K in 60fps; expect Disco Elysium's distinctive art style to truly shine in this next-gen version.

Of course, actually finding a PS5 to play Disco Elysium: The Final Cut on is easier said than done, but we’ve got a helpful guide for where to buy a PS5 in order to make tracking down Sony’s in-demand console a little easier.