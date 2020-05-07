Dell XPS 17 2020 release date, price, specs and leaks

The Dell XPS 17 2020 is set to see the company go back to making 17-inch laptops outside of its gaming range, to go alongside the upcoming Dell XPS 15 2020 and the Dell XPS 13. Thanks in large part to Dell's work around industrial design and its Infinity Edge displays, larger-screened laptops are no longer unwieldy devices.

We’ve seen Apple ‘go large’ with its 16-inch MacBook Pro, offering a laptop that contains powerful specs and plenty of screen space in a chassis that’s still portable and easy to fit in a laptop bag. And the Razer Blade Pro is a 17-inch machine that blurs the line between a device for creative professionals and a gaming laptop. So reports that Dell is making a 17-inch XPS laptop are certainly timely, as there’s room in the market for a Dell XPS 17 2020.

At the moment all we have are a series of leaks and rumors to forecast what’s next for the XPS lineup. So here’s everything we know so far about the Dell XPS 17 2020.

Here are the best laptops overall

Microsoft Surface Book 3: Release date, price and specs

These are the best gaming laptops you can buy today

Dell has kept pretty tight-lipped on when it might release the Dell XPS 17 2020. But various rumours have pointed at the Dell XPS 15 2020 being revealed this month, so Dell could show off the 17-inch XPS at the same time.

However, it could stagger the launch to ensure the Dell XPS 17 2020 gets all the limelight. As such, there’s a solid chance the XPS 17 will be revealed in June or July, likely hitting shelves and online stores a few weeks after its official reveal.

Intel has its 10th-generation ‘Comet Lake’ Core mobile processors ready for laptop use, and Nvidia has a suite of laptop-grade GeForce graphics cards that would certainly suit a 17-inch XPS. So the table is set for the Dell XPS 17 2020 to make its debut with the best slices of silicon currently available.

Dell XPS 17 2020 price

Don’t expect the Dell XPS 17 2020 to be cheap; it’s going to be a flagship machine in the already premium XPS lineup.

We haven’t heard any real hints of how much the Dell XPS 17 2020 could cost. But the current XPS 15 with a Core i7-9750H processor and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card starts at $1,550, with the top-end model costing a hefty $3,457. Going by those figures, we’d expect the Dell XPS 17 2020 to start at around $1,700 and potentially top out at $4,000 for a machine with large amounts of memory and storage.

(Image credit: Intel)

Dell XPS 17 2020 specs

From a recently leaked listing for the Dell XPS 17 2020 we expect it to have an entry-level specification that sits alongside a mid-range take of the upcoming XPS 15. So that means you can expect the starting Dell XPS 17 2020 to come with Intel’s 10th-generation Core i7-10875H, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, at least 256GB of SSD storage, and a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti or GTX 1660 dedicated graphics card.

But the leaked listing also noted that higher-end versions of the Dell XPS 17 2020 will come with an eight-core Core i9-10885H CPU, with up to 64GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage space, and a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. Such a spec sheet is likely to be pretty expensive, but with an RTX-grade graphics card, the Dell XPS 17 2020 will support ray-tracing rendering in games and content creation tools, making the 17-inch machine suitable for work and play.

Tapping into the latest Intel processors as well as Nvidia’s GTX or RTX graphics could see the Dell XPS 17 2020 overtake the 16-inch MacBook Pro in a lot of applications and uses, as Nvidia’s mobile graphics still have AMD’s Radeon mobile GPUs beaten in raw performance.

(Image credit: Reddit)

Dell XPS 17 2020 design and keyboard

The Dell XPS 17 2020 will look much like the new Dell XPS 13 only quite a bit larger. From the leaked images we’ve seen so far, the wedge-like XPS aesthetic is present.

And the XPS 17 will use Dell’s latest InfinityEdge display, which will equip the laptop with a large 17-inch display that has minimal bezels to present an impressive 90% or so screen-to-body ratio. A narrow top bezel will be used to house a small webcam and what could be an infrared sensor to enable face unlocking through Windows Hello.

The keyboard deck looks much like a larger version of the one on the XPS 13, which is no bad thing, as that ultraportable has a very good keyboard. The trackpad looks rather extensive, which could help the Dell XPS 17 2020 take on the stellar Force Touch trackpad of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Like we’ve seen with the Dell XPS 15 2020, the XPS 17 looks to have upward-firing speakers either side of the keyboard, which could give it some punchy audio capabilities.

Dell XPS 17 2020 display

We expect the Dell XPS 17 2020 to come with a 4K touch-enabled panel, potentially offering a color-calibrated IPS panel targeted at people who need a high degree of color accuracy. Conventional logic would dictate that Dell will provide the XPS 17 with a 1080p non-touch display option, though as the Dell XPS 17 2020 will be the XPS flagship, it wouldn’t be too surprising if it only offered a 4K display as standard.

Dell XPS 17 2020 ports

Much like the upcoming XPS 15, the Dell XPS 17 2020 looks like its primary ports will be USB-C connections, almost certainly with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. But there’s a chance Dell might give the XPS 17 a USB Type-A port to at least provide some legacy support for people not ready to move to a dongle-centric life or USB-C peripherals.

It also looks like the Dell XPS 17 2020 will come with a full-sized SD card reader, which will be a boon for photographers and video editors who want to get photos and footage off their machines quickly.

Dell XPS 17 2020 Outlook

All in all, the Dell XPS 17 2020 is shaping up to be an impressive laptop that should challenge the likes of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in appealing to creative professionals who want a powerful machine that’s still portable. Stay tuned for more leaks and news as we get closer to the official Dell XPS 17 2020 launch.