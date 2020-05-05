Dell XPS 15 2020 release date, specs, price and leaks

The Dell XPS 15 2020 looks to be on its way, following in the footsteps of its smaller sibling that got a refresh earlier in the year.

Dell’s XPS 15 has long been the company’s premium workhorse laptop, able to do pretty much everything expected from a 15-inch machine. The XPS 15 has been around for a decade, evolving from a rather chunky laptop with big display bezels and a DVD drive into a pretty slim machine featuring Dell’s immersive InfinityEdge display.

Dell also improved the webcam in recent years, ditching the infamous "nose cam" of older models for a tiny camera that fits in the slim top bezel. But aside from those changes, the XPS 15 hasn't really changed much over the past five years. Given it’s a pretty solid and attractive laptop, that’s not a bad thing, but the laptop’s design is looking a little long in the tooth now and due a refresh.

That’s what we’re expecting from the Dell XPS 15 2020. And here’s what we know about it so far and what we’d like to see from Dell’s next premium laptop.

There’s no confirmed release date for the Dell XPS 15 2020. But going by the leaks and other rumours we’ve spotted so far, the new 2020 machine could launch at some point in May or early June.

Normally, a refreshed XPS 15 follows a few months after the Dell XPS 13. Given that ultraportable was released at the start of the year, it looks like the official launch of the Dell XPS 15 2020 is imminent. Considering that Intel has its 10th-generation ‘Comet Lake’ Core mobile processors ready for use in the next wave of laptops, the XPS 15 2020 seems primed to make its debut sooner than later.

Dell XPS 15 2020 price

Given the Dell XPS 15 2020 hasn’t been announced, there’s no official price. Nor has the pricing been leaked as of yet. But we can take an educated guess as to how much the laptop might set you back.

The current XPS 15 starts at $1,107 for a machine with a 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300H quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe SSD storage space, with a Full HD non-touch display. Moving up the price range by $450 gets you a Core i7-9750H processor and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

From there the price jumps in increments of several hundred dollars with RAM and storage space doubling, and a 4K touch display added on at the $2,707 configuration. At launch, a top-of-the-line Dell XPS 15 would have cost you $3,457; Dell has shaved that price down to $3,349 at the time of writing.

We’d expect the Dell XPS 15 2020 to follow a similar pricing pattern, with entry-level models being rather competitively priced in the face of similar-sized laptops, and the higher-end models standing out as premium machines with premium price tags. Dell is pretty good at reducing the price of its laptops to coincide with seasonal sales. So after launch, the initial high prices of some Dell XPS 15 2020 models might then drop by a few hundred dollars.

Dell XPS 15 2020 specs

(Image credit: Reddit)

The Dell XPS 15 2020 will make use of Intel’s 10th-generation Core processors, if the latest leaks are anything to go by. These chips will be from the ‘Comet Lake’ generation of CPUs, meaning they’ll use Intel’s well-established 14nm process node but will deliver more cores and improved efficiency over their predecessors.

The Core i7-10875H and Core i9-10885H are likely to be the two top-end CPUs to feature in the Dell XPS 15 2020, offering eight cores and 16 threads to bring to bear on apps and tasks that can make use of multi-core and multithreaded performance. A slightly more pedestrian quad-core Core i5-10400H could also take care of CPU duties towards the lower-end of the Dell XPS 15 2020 model range.

RAM and storage are set to range from 8GB to 32GB once again, perhaps with an option for 64GB in the very highest models aimed at content creators. Storage is looking likely to start at 256GB and go up to 1TB of NVMe SSD space; there could be scope to upgrade this to 2TB later on down the line.

The Dell XPS 15 2020 is rumoured to get a decent boost in the GPU department. The current model can be specced with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card; a decent if not proper gaming GPU.

But the Dell XPS 15 2020 is set to get an upgraded GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, which should deliver a decent performance hike on its predecessor’s GPU. We are still holding out hope that Dell opts for a GeForce GTX 1660, as that would give the Dell XPS 15 2020 a graphics card that’s capable of solid gaming performance at 1080p resolutions in the latest games.

Dell XPS 15 2020 design

(Image credit: Dell France)

The Dell XPS 15 2020 is set to have a design that’s an evolution of rather than a significant departure from the established XPS aesthetic. The most notable change we’ve seen from leaks so far is the 16:10 aspect ratio display that loses a significant amount of the bottom bezel to give a nearly bezel-less screen, with a minimal top bezel holing a small webcam and what could be an infrared sensor. We saw a similar display upgrade in the new Dell XPS 13, so it would make sense for the XPS 15 to follow suit.

We expect this new InfinityEdge display to come in Full HD and 4K resolutions, with the latter offering a touch-enabled panel. There’s been no suggestion that Dell will offer an OLED panel for its next XPS 15, which some might find disappointing.

A larger trackpad is also expected, potentially putting the Dell XPS 15 2020 on par with the MacBook Pro 2020. And the keyboard looks to have an integrated power button. To either side of the keyboard, it looks like the Dell XPS 15 2020 could get upward-firing speakers to boost the audio capabilities of the new machine over its predecessor.

The other most notable change expected for the Dell XPS 15 2020 is the lack of USB Type-A ports, with Dell opting to equip its laptop with a trio of USB-C ports instead; two of which are set to support Thunderbolt 3. That’s a bold move, given the XPS 15 should still have enough space in its chassis to fit in an older USB port. An SD card reader and 3.5mm headphone jack still look to be part of the Dell XPS 15 2020.

All in all, the Dell XPS 15 2020 is looking like a significant redesign and upgrade over its predecessor. But Dell won’t throw out what has made the XPS 15 a success in the past, so the Dell XPS 15 2020 could be one the leading laptops of the year.