Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 falls below $1,000 in a Black Friday deal

It's getting late in the day, but Dell has busted out a superb Black Friday laptop discount on one of its much-loved XPS 13 2-in-1 laptops. You get the laptop for $999, saving $550 on the regular price, which is a heck of a deal.

This is one of the newer models with an Intel i7 10th-gen processor, a 256GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM, so it's no slouch when it comes to power. Because there are Intel Iris Plus graphics packed into this 2-in-1 laptop too, you'll be able to play a handful of games.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,549 now $999 @ Dell

This 10th-gen XPS 13 laptop is $550 off, but stock is limited. You're getting a 2-in-1 laptop with a 1920x1200 Infinity Edge touch display — one of the better laptop screens out there — and it has 16GB of RAM to handle multitasking across plenty of apps. View Deal

That 10th-gen Intel chip (i7-1065G7) is a good one, and with an i7 you're good to use way more than just standard PC apps — you could quite easily edit photos and some video on this laptop, and play a handful of games, too.

The touch-screen is Full HD, comes with Infinity Edge, which means there's a super-thin bezel, and it's incredibly responsive to your touch. And because it's a 2-in-1 you can fold it over and use as a tablet display. It comes with Windows 10 pre-loaded, so you're good to go.

The Dell Black Friday deals have thrown out some good discounts on the XPS range this year, and this 2-in-1 deal is the latest in a string of great offers. It's a Doorbuster deal, which means stock is limited, so once this laptop has sold out, the deal is gone. We'd advise you to act fast.

If you miss it, don't worry — there will be more Black Friday laptop deals throughout the weekend and Cyber Monday deals are lurking, too.

More great Dell XPS 13 deals