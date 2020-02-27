Dell cheap laptop deal takes $279 off Alienware gaming laptops

It's no secret that Alienware laptops lean on the pricier side of the spectrum, but thankfully today's cheap laptop deal can save you some serious cash. For a limited time, Dell is taking 17% off all Alienware laptops (and desktops) via coupon code "EXTRA17".

For instance, you can get the Alienware m15 for $1,120.49 via coupon code "EXTRA17". That's $279 off and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.

Alienware m15 Laptop: was $1,399 now $1,120 @ Dell

The Alienware m15 is surprisingly portable, yet powerful. It packs a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Use coupon code "EXTRA17" to drop its price to $1,120.49. View Deal

The Alienware m15 is one of the best laptops you can get. This m15 on sale features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a fast 256GB SSD. To ensure smooth performance when playing the most demanding games, it houses a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

In our Alienware m15 review, we loved the laptop's sleek, lightweight design and stunning display. The Editors' Choice machine also boasted a svelte profile we liked.

Although the Alienware m15 is engineered with gamers in mind, it's a solid choice for anyone who wants a powerful machine.