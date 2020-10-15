Dell Black Friday starts now — here are the best deals so far

Dell is giving us an October tease of its Black Friday deals. That's right — the dust has barely settled on Prime Day, yet Dell Black Friday deals are already here. Normally, we'd be very skeptical of Dell Black Friday deals in October, but the truth is this holiday season will be completely different than previous years.

Many retailers — not just Dell — are launching early Black Friday previews and while not all of these sales live up to their Black Friday moniker, there are some solid savings you can make if you shop early. In addition, by shopping early, you avoid the mad rush that will likely happen in November. Not to mention you also ensure your purchase will arrive on time.

Best Dell Black Friday deals — best early sales now

Dell 34" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $609 now $349 @ Dell

The Dell S3220DGF is one of the best gaming monitors you can get. It features an extremely bright screen, fantastic color accuracy, and support for HDR. Just keep in mind it's both large and heavy. It sports 2560 x 1440 resolution and a 4ms response time. In terms of connectivity, you get DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and three USB ports.

Inspiron 14 5000: was $549 now $489 @ Dell

The Inspiron 14 5000 is a budget laptop with a spec sheet that beats most laptops in this price range. It features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

XPS 13 (7390): was $1,049 now $930 @ Dell

There are a lot of XPS configs on sale, but this is the one we'd recommend for most users because it makes zero compromises. It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" and the price drops to $930.99.

XPS 13 2-in-1 (9370): was $999 now $832 @ Dell

If you want the flexibility of a 2-in-1, this Dell Black Friday deal is for you. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1080p touch LCD, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "Use coupon "50OFF699" to knock its price down to $832.99.