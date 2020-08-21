DC FanDome schedule, dates and how to watch online

DC FanDome dates DC FanDome begins at 1 p.m. ET this Saturday (Aug. 22).

There will be a second DC FanDome on Saturday (Sept. 12).

Get ready to geek out because it's almost time to watch DC FanDome! The massive virtual experience will give fans a similar experience to Comic-Con at Home. DC didn't hold any panels at that event; instead, it's hosting its own to promote its biggest properties.

Yes, expect a lot about Wonder Woman 1984, Suicide Squad, The Batman, The Flash, the Justice League Snyder Cut and much, much more. The DC FanDome is actually broken out into two parts, starting with The Hall of Heroes on Saturday, which has eight hours worth of panels and presentations from the DC's big movies, several TV shows, comics and video games.

Confirmed guests include Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, James Gunn, Chris Pine, Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Ezra Miller, Darren Criss, Clancy Brown, Zachary Levi, Peter Capaldi, Pedro Pascal and Val Kilmer.

Then, on September 12, DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse will be a "choose your own adventure" style experience where fans can plan their own activities on-demand. There will also be special events for kids.

Here's everything you need to know about DC Fandome.

How to watch DC FanDome

The DC FanDome live stream will be available starting Saturday, August 22 at 1 p.m. ET at DCFandome.com.

The Hall of Heroes experience will stream for 24 hours.

There will also be a second DC FanDome event on Sept. 12. We've just learned it will include a panel titled "Inside Injustice – Making the Hit Games & Comics Panel" with Ed Boon, Jim Lee, Tom Taylor and Dominic Cianciolo in attendance.

"Just like a live event, the full DC FanDome experience will be available for 24 hours only," the FanDome FAQ warns. "If you don't watch it during the 24 hours, you will miss it (unless you have access to time travel)."

Luckily, those eight hours of panels will repeat three times, so fans have a chance to catch anything that they miss. Programming will be available in Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

So, if you miss any of the early panels, stick around for 9 p.m. ET, when they start again. The second encore run of DC FanDome starts bright and early at 5 a.m. ET on Sunday (Aug. 22).

DC FanDome schedule of panels

The full schedule, as well as a handy scheduling tool, can be found at DCFandome's official website.

We've highlighted some of the most highly anticipated panels below (all times ET).

Wonder Woman 1984 (1 p.m.)

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, as well as director Patty Jenkins will talk about the upcoming movie, answer fan questions and debut a new sneak peek.

Warner Bros. Games Montreal announcement (1:25 p.m.)

The developer of Batman: Arkham Origins is likely to unveil a new game and rumor has it that it will feature the villainous Court of Owls. A mysterious recent teaser posed on Twitter points that way:

Introducing Flash Panel (2:40 p.m.)

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

True to The Flash's speediness, this quick (just 10 minutes) conversation with filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, star Ezra Miller and screenwriter Christina Hodson will give fans an update on the the first-ever Flash feature film.

We also just found out that Ben Affleck will once again don Batman's cowl in the Flash movie.

Suicide Squad (2:55 p.m.)

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is taking over the reboot of the villains team-up. He and stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and others gather for a "no-holds barred Squad Showdown." Watch a sneak peek below:

So @Flula is one of my favorite people I've met doing #TheSuicideSquad. He made this incredible behind-the-scenes remix of our upcoming panel for #DCFanDome this Saturday. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/yr96hncBRbAugust 19, 2020

BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe (3:40 p.m.)

Actress from DC movies and television talk about navigating Hollywood. Panelists include Meagan Good (SHAZAM!), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Candice Patton (The Flash), Tala Ashe (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy (Black Lightning), and Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis (Titans).

Surprise DC Comics Panel (4:45 p.m.)

So what could this mystery panel be about? Since it's taking place with other movie panels, fans are speculating that it's an announcement of a new film.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League (5:30 p.m.)

Director Zack Snyder fields questions from fans and a few surprise guests as he discusses his eagerly awaited upcoming cut of the 2017 feature film, which will stream on HBO Max. Snyder released another teaser for his cut:

Teaser Premiere 8/22 2:30pm (PDT) #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/bxxPLuCyv3August 20, 2020

Black Adam (6:10 p.m.)

Star Dwayne Johnson previews the first-ever Black Adam feature film. He'll undertake a fans-first Q&A and drop a few surprises.

Aquaman (7:05 p.m.)

Aquaman director James Wan and King Orm himself, Patrick Wilson, take a deep dive into the world of Atlantis, revealing their favorite behind-the-scenes moments from the movie.

Ask Harley Quinn (7:15 p.m.)

(Image credit: DC Universe)

Harley Quinn, one of the funniest and best animated shows around, started at DC Universe and will continue on HBO Max. Now, the star herself is taking burning questions from fans, no-BS style.

Wonder Woman 80th Celebration (7:20 p.m.)

Wonder Woman is turning 80 — and she looks great! Join Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot, along with a very special guest, as they reflect on the character’s influence on them personally.

SHAZAM! (7:40 p.m.)

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Zac Levi and the cast can’t tell you s#&t! They may be sworn to secrecy about the upcoming sequel, but they will talk about everything from panels to the other Zack’s cut — and even have a few surprise guests drop in.

Wonder Woman 1984 – The WW84 Cast Play 'Werewolf 1984' (7:50 p.m.)

Join the cast of Wonder Woman 1984 and Rooster Teeth's Fiona Nova as they play 'Werewolf 1984,' a fun adaptation of a game they played while on set.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (8:10 p.m.)

Will Arnett hosts the highly-anticipated reveal of the long-awaited Suicide Squad video game from Rocksteady Studios, creators of the Batman: Arkham franchise.

The Batman (8:30 p.m.)

(Image credit: Matt Reeves)

The centerpiece panel of DC Fandome focuses on The Batman from filmmaker Matt Reeves. Host and self-professed fangirl Aisha Tyler joins him for a discussion of the upcoming film. And there will be a surprise (or two) for the fans. Maybe star Robert Pattinson will show up?