Cyberpunk 2077 1.1 patch is here — and it’s getting mixed reviews

The first major Cyberpunk 2077 patch is here. Version 1.1 promises fixes and performance tweaks across all platforms, and the official Twitter account added that it “lays the groundwork for upcoming patches”.

That includes February’s 1.2 update, which developer CD Projekt Red has already described as a “larger, more significant” patch.

You can read the full patch notes here, where a number of specific quest and open world bugs are namechecked, but the main meat of the update seems to be in terms of performance (with memory usage improvements) and stability — with known crash points fixed.

Patch 1.1 is out on PC, consoles and Stadia!In this update, which lays the groundwork for the upcoming patches, we focused on various stability improvements and bugfixes. List of changes: https://t.co/NlSEKjsax7 pic.twitter.com/WjLcD0SaZkJanuary 22, 2021

In addition to these improvements that appear across the board, there are certain fixes that apply specifically to certain platforms, outlined at the end of the notes. And here, it looks like PlayStation users get a better time of it than Xboxers, with the company highlighting “performance optimization of crowds on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5”, with no such parity for Xbox One X or Xbox Series X.

The Xbox specific patch, for its part, does highlight improved memory usage at various points, but there’s no word of improvements for the faster members of the Xbox family.

How big the patch is depends on your format, with the GOG version coming in at 1GB, compared to 5-9GB on Steam (presumably due to different patching mechanisms) and around 16GB on console.

So, if you’re waiting for your download to finish – or maybe on the fence about buying the game for the first time – what can you expect from the patched version?

Cyberpunk 2077 patch reactions: Good on PC and PS4

Reaction to the Cyberpunk 2077 patch seems mainly positive on PC, which was already by far the best way to play it. “I literally couldn't drive on max settings before the patch, now I can drive without any problem,” wrote one Reddit user. “And that's on settings that should be way above my pc specs.” Another noted that, without changing their settings, parts of the city that used to dip to 25fps now stayed steadily in the 31-35 zone. “A good improvement.”

PlayStation performance also seems to be boosted sufficiently to be getting tentative thumbs up from players. “FPS DEFINITELY went up and are a bit more stable, specially when driving,” wrote one PS4 Slim user with an hour of version 1.1 game time under their belt. “For what I played, it WAS playable, but still has lots of rough edges, but this are two or three steps on the right direction.”

Another PS4 Pro user (albeit with an SSD upgrade) was equally impressed, noting that actions that used to crash the game without fail no longer would, and that performance was much improved. “It’s making me realise how much of the city I haven’t seen because I was actively avoiding larger areas in case it crashed.”

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One patch: Gamers aren't happy

Unfortunately, it’s hard to find equally positive reviews of the Xbox One version of the game, with most users reporting that it feels the same. Indeed, the video below comparing footage of 1.06 against 1.1 on an Xbox One S All Digital console doesn’t seem to show much difference at all.

Perhaps the PlayStation version was the priority for CD Projekt Red this time around, in a bid to get Sony to reinstate the game to the PlayStation store after it was booted last year. Or maybe the PlayStation version was simply easier to optimize. In any case, early impressions indicate that the Xbox One version — at least on last-generation hardware — isn’t showing the level of improvement fans were hoping for.

There’s still time, of course. When CD Projekt Red unveiled its updated Cyberpunk 2077 timeline, the February patch was labelled as a “larger, more significant update.” Fingers crossed that all versions continue to move the game in the right direction – and that Xbox owners aren’t left behind.