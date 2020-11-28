Best Cyber Monday speaker deals 2020

Cyber Monday speaker deals mean some of our favorite Bluetooth and wired speakers from brands like JBL, UE, Sonos and Bose are hitting all time lows heading into the holiday season.

Several of the best Bluetooth speakers and smart speakers are seeing some of their cheapest deals yet for Cyber Monday. Not only is it the best time to buy smaller speakers like the Amazon Echo Dot, but the powerful Ultimate Ears speakers are on sale, too. Right now the UE Megaboom 3 is 50% off at Best Buy.

We're keeping tabs on all the top Cyber Monday deals, we expect to see even more great speaker deals as the weekend goes on. In the meantime, here are the best Cyber Monday speaker deals you can get right now.

Best Cyber Monday speaker deal Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy.

This full-featured Bluetooth speaker made our Editor's Choice award for its big bass and full vocals, long-lasting battery life and simple design. It can pair with other models for stereo sound and is fully waterproof to boot.

Best Cyber Monday speaker deals: Top 5 deals

All Cyber Monday speaker deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $39 now $18 @ Amazon

JBL Charge 4: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $28 @ Amazon

Bose SoundLink Color II: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Google Nest Mini: was $49 now $18 @ Best Buy

JBL Clip 3: was $69 now $29 @ Dell

JBL GO2: was $48 now $29 @ Amazon

UE WONDERBOOM 2: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

JBL FLIP 5: was $119 now $69 @ Best Buy

Sony SRS-XB12: was $59 now $33 @ Amazon

Google Nest Audio (2-pack): was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy

Sonos Move: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

Cyber Monday speaker deals: What to expect

As we get closer to Cyber Monday, expect major discounts on Bluetooth speakers from JBL, UE and more. During Black Friday we saw savings of over $100 on some smart speakers from brands like Amazon, Google and even Sonos depending on the model. Cyber Monday might be your last chance for big sound at a big discount. The deals will vary day-to-day, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for the best Cyber Monday speaker deals.

