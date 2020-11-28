The best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2020

Cyber Monday Laptop deals are already in full swing, and red hot sales are everywhere. Grab these deals now as retailers compete for the lowest prices on Chromebooks, Windows laptops and MacBooks. Even gaming laptops are seeing major discounts.

Cyber Monday deals are available at all the big retailers, with Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart touting Cyber Monday laptop deals. Other major stores, like Adorama, Newegg, B&H Photo and Dell, are also offering Cyber Monday laptop deals.

One of the hottest deals we've seen is the new MacBook Air M1 for $100 off, which is amazing given the performance and battery life of this laptop. Meanwhile, low-cost laptops are going quickly. We've seen Chromebooks for as low as $129. Prefer Windows? The Dell XPS 13 has dropped to $649.

Here are all the best Cyber Monday laptop deals according to our research, updated regularly.

Cyber Monday Laptop Deals - best sales right now

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $300

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $299 now $249 @ Target

Looking for a portable Chromebook that doubles as a tablet? Acer's 11-inch 2-in-1 Spin 311 would make a solid internet and email computer for an adult, and a good starter computer for a kid. And at $249, Target's priced it to fly off the virtual shelves.View Deal

Lenovo 3 Chromebook: was $279 now $262 @ Amazon

Low stock: The 2020 edition of Lenovo's 11-inch Chromebook packs in an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD with a 1366x768 display. It's rated for up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 2020: was $399 now $233 @ Amazon

Low stock: The bulk of Cyber Monday laptop deals will consist of machines like the budget friendly Lenovo IdeaPad. This laptop features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD A6 APU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It's designed for Internet-based work. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $229 now $119 @ Best Buy

Out of stock: Availability may depend upon your region. This laptop has twice as much storage as most of the laptops we've seen with big Black Friday discounts, at 64GB. Plus, Lenovo throws in a year of Microsoft 365 Personal, so you don't need to pay for Word, Excel or cloud storage. It runs on an AMD A6-Series processor and has 4GB of RAM.View Deal

A Chromebook bargain HP Chromebook 14 inch: was $289 now $149 @ Best Buy

Out of stock: Availability may depend upon your region. Most cheap Chromebooks have small displays, but this HP Chromebook sports a roomy 14-inch screen for work and play. And right now you can save $140 on this laptop. It features a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $600

Gateway GWTN14-1-4RG: was $699 now $449 @ Walmart

Small but mighty, the Gateway GWTN14-1RG offers a surprising amount of power given its small form factor. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB RAM, this little laptop is well suited to homework and web browsing, making it perfect for a kid's first school laptop.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: was $549 now $459 @ Amazon

Low stock: Powerful and lightweight, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is a 2-in-1 Chromebook that boasts unusual extras, like a built-in pen. Plus, the regular webcam is joined by a 13MP rear-facing camera to use in tablet mode. Amazon's selling this versatile Chromebook for nearly $90 off.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14" Laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart

The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop is light and sturdy, with great performance and a comfortable keyboard. It's great for students and office professionals alike, with plenty of ports, 256GB SSD hard-drive, and fast AMD Ryzen 7 4700U eight-core processor matched with 8GB of RAM.

Surface Pro 7 + Pro Type Cover: was $849 now $599 at Microsoft Store

With Windows 10 built-in, a great display and its high-quality type cover included, the Surface Pro 7 is a steal for anyone looking for a premium convertible laptop.View Deal

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Cyber Monday deals

The best MacBook deal of the year! MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $799 @ BestBuy

Taking home a 2020 MacBook Air for $200 less than its original price is the stuff dreams are made of. But, thanks to Best Buy, it's now a reality. This may no longer be the new kid on the block, but it's hardly aged at all and an absolute steal at this price.View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (Core i3): was $1,067 now $889 @ Walmart

Get yourself a Core i3 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 13-inch Retina Display. Walmart has it for the lowest price we've seen, saving you $178 off the list price.View Deal

MacBook Air package: was $1,219 now $974 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has a package deal that bundles a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with a sleek 13-inch laptop sleeve, Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, all for $245 less than the normal price.View Deal

MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H Photo

The new MacBook Pro M1 is powered by Apple's new M1 chip. That means it's a lot faster and delivers longer battery life than previous MacBook Pros. And now you can save $100 before it's even been released.View Deal

MacBook Air 2019 (512GB): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Adorama

Unavailable: Adorama has the 512GB model of the 2019 MacBook Air selling for $300 off. The 13-inch Air has a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a capable 8th Gen Core i5 processor and 512GB of SSD storage.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $800

Acer Aspire 5: was $629 now $549 @ NewEgg

Packed with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, the 15-inch Acer Aspire 5 A515-55T-5887 is a great daily driver, and it's $80 off in NewEgg's Cyber Monday sale.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 (AMD): was $1,140 now $626 @Lenovo

We remarked in our ThinkPad X13 review that this punchy little laptop boasts solid performance with a 2.50Ghz quad-core AMD processor and an excellent keyboard, typical of Lenovo notebooks. It's also seriously rugged and durable, despite being just a bit lighter than the 13" MacBook Pro.

Our favorite laptop at a steal Dell XPS 13: was $849 now $649 @ Dell

Save $200 and get your hands on the excellent XPS 13 for just $649 at Dell. Perfect for work or play, this iteration has a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. The 13.3-inch FHD display is nearly bezel-free. Move fast before it sells out.View Deal

HP Pavilion x360 14t: was $829 now $679 @ NewEgg

The 2-in-1 HP Pavilion x360 14t is a powerful convertible laptop that offers great performance thanks to an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD for speedy storage. It's also selling for $150 off for a limited time at NewEgg, so act fast!View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,029 now $749 @ Walmart

Walmart has Microsoft's 2-in-1 on sale at its lowest price ever. Currently, you can get the Surface Pro 7 for just $749. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's the best price we've seen for this configuration, and the Type Cover is included! View Deal

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15-inch: was $949 now $769 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the 15-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 for $280 off. The convertible design includes a full HD touchscreen. Armed with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it's a hard deal to beat. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

With $200 off the original price tag, this Surface Laptop 3 deal is a bargain. You’ll get a powerful Core i5 processor matched with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. That's a huge savings on the latest Surface Laptop model.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy 13": was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Get this flexible touchscreen Chromebook for less with Best Buy's $200 off discount. This slim laptop boasts a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, all with an impressive 4K AMOLED display.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,500

Dell XPS 13 (7390): was $1,149 now $930 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get, and Dell had already marked down this model to $930. For a limited time, you can use coupon code "EXTRA50" to drop its price even further to $930.99. We love this deal because you get 16GB of RAM! This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,549 now $999 @ Dell This 10th-gen XPS 13 laptop is $550 off, but stock is limited. You're getting a 2-in-1 laptop with a 1920 x 1200 Infinity Edge touch display — one of the better laptop screens out there — and it has 16GB of RAM to handle multitasking across plenty of apps.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4: was $1749 now $949 @Lenovo

The ThinkPad Yoga Gen 4 is a 14" 2-in-1 laptop featuring a full 360º display hinge. It comes with the ThinkPad Pen Pro for making the most of the tablet configuration, has a comfortable keyboard, and plenty of power with a quad-core Intel i5 processor. View Deal

Dell XPS 15: was $1,349 now $1,049 @ Dell

You save $300 - that's 22% - on this Dell XPS laptop. It comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. There's a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU in here too, which makes this Cyber Monday laptop deal perfect for any task. View Deal

$500 off! Dell XPS 13 Touch (4K): was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Dell

This powerful configuration of the Dell XPS 13 gets you a 10th Gen Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and a 4K touch display, all at a great price.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8: was $3,219 now $1,199 @ Lenovo.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is both thin and lightweight, with an impressive and bright 4K display. It gets up to 19 hours of battery life, for all-day productivity. We praised it in our ThinkPad X1 Carbon review for its comfy keyboard and great port selection.

LG Ultra PC: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy

This powerful gaming laptop comes with a 17" IPS display and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card that delivers lifelike visuals. Games and software applications run smoothly thanks to the 1.6 GHz Core i5 processor, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of storage. View Deal

Dell XPS 15: was $1,599 now $1,469 @ Dell

This new Dell XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel anti-glare display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

HP Omen 15: was $1,349 now $949 @ Best Buy

Complete with a 15.6-inch FHD display, a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a Geforce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, and 4th gen AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, this is a sold gaming laptop for those of you on a budget. It also includes Far Cry 6 and a 6-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security.View Deal

Huge savings! ASUS RoG Zephyrus M15 (RTX 2070): was $1,579, now $1,249 @ Best Buy

The 15-inch ROG Zephyrus has a 1080p display, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and a 1TB SSD. This deal also comes with a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass and a six-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security. View Deal

Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,349 @ Amazon

Low stock: The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is a superb gaming machine. The top-rated AERO 15 packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This Cyber Monday laptop deal takes $550 off the original price.View Deal

ASUS RoG Zephyrus M15 (RTX 2060): was $1,774 now $1,519 @ Walmart

Low stock: Another ASUS machine on sale for Cyber Monday for $255 off the regular price, complete with its 15.6-inch display. That display offer Full HD resolution, an i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Alienware m15 R3: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Amazon

An impressive machine with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th gen i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

MSI GE66 15" (Nvidia RTX 2060): was $2,199 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

This gaming rig from MSI features a full HD display, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card, and a 1TB SSD. This deal also includes one month of Xbox Game Pass.View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2 17: was $2,299 now $1,763 @ Dell

Dell's Cyber Monday deal takes $536 off the base Alienware Area-51m R2 model — prices start at $1,763. The starting model packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,099 now $1,849 @ Amazon

This 17.3-inch laptop is big, but it's also a big deal, selling for more than $200 off. The MSI GS75 Stealth comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q, Windows 10 Pro, anti-ghosting keys, and a FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s also VR ready.View Deal