The best Cyber Monday gaming deals of 2019

Cyber Monday deals are still happening, and if you're looking to buy video games or a game console, you're almost sure to find a good bargain.

This is your opportunity to get a cheap console bundled with some great games, build up your library or pick the perfect accessory — particularly if you're looking for cheap controllers.

This year's savings highlights include the cheapest Xbox One bundle we've ever seen, as well as sizable savings on hits like Gears 5, Spider-Man, Team Sonic Racing and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Xbox, PS4 and Switch controllers are all available at steep discounts, as are gaming laptops, monitors and desktops.

For online gamers, this is an excellent opportunity to renew their Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus memberships. The former is going for the amazingly low price of $1 for the first 3 months, while you can get the latter for $40 (usually $60).

The Xbox Live Gold deal in particular is excellent, as it also includes access to more than 100 games through Microsoft's excellent Game Pass program.

Cyber Monday PS4 deals

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

This is one of the best Cyber Monday PS4 deals we've seen so far. Get the PS4 Pro on sale for just $299. It's the cheapest price ever for the PS4 Pro.

PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: was $59 now $39 @ eBay

This membership offers a whole year of PlayStation benefits, including online multiplayer, free games, cloud storage and more. Amazon had the cheapest price until now, with eBay undercutting the popular retailer by $5.

Cyber Monday Xbox One deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-month subscription): was $45 now $1 @ Microsoft

This is one deal no Xbox or PC gamer can afford to miss. For nearly nothing, you'll get three months of Xbox Live Gold plus Xbox Game Pass, which offers access to more than 100 high-quality games, including The Outer Worlds, Gears 5, Metro 2033 Redux, Dirt Rally 2.0 and Halo Wars 2.

All Digital Xbox One S Console : was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

This killer Xbox One S bundle gets you three games for less than $200. The three games included are: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale (with added skins and in-game currency), and Minecraft.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One X Bundle: was $499 now $349 @ Walmart

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One X console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition. Best Buy also has it on sale at this price.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One S Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Best Buy offers it for the same price.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

New Nintendo Switch with Starlink: was $360 now $299 at Best Buy This killer Switch bundle gets you the latest model with better battery life alongside a free copy of Starlink.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69.99 now $63 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller is a fantastic accessory, but it's also an extremely expensive one. Right now, you can get it for $63, or $7 off its usual price. It's a modest price break, to be sure, but it's the cheapest the controller has been in a while.

PowerA - Enhanced Wireless Controller (Black): was $50 now $34 @ Best Buy

Buying a quality third-party controller is a smart and easy way to shave down accessory costs, and PowerA has just the thing: an inexpensive wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch.

Cyber Monday game deals

God of War PS4: was $20 now $10 @ Best Buy

Sony's breathtaking God of War reboot is one of the best PlayStation games ever made, and can be had for half price right now.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for PS4: was $59 now $25 @ eBay

Best Buy is offering Sekiro for $35 off via eBay. That's a great savings on one of 2019's hottest titles, courtesy of From Software, makers of the beloved Dark Souls series.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Digital Only): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the very best games of the last few years, if not the decade overall. This is among the lowest prices we've ever seen for it, so you'll need to act fast.

Forza Horizon 4: was $60 now $24.99 @ Best Buy

Forza Horizon 4 is one of the most versatile racing games to come along in quite some time, so if you want exciting on-road and off-road races through rough terrain and varying weather, check it out.

Team Sonic Racing for PS4: was $40 now $15

Sonic fans can race against each other in teams of three across a variety of wild tracks in this electrifying cooperative racer. For $15, it's a must-buy. Team Sonic Racing is available at the same incredible price on Xbox One.

Resident Evil 2 for Xbox One (Digital Only): was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

This gripping horror remake is one of the best games of the year, and is a must-have at this price.

Gears 5 for Xbox One (Digital Only): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

If you want to add a new big, beautiful, and bold game to your library, Gears 5 is your best bet. Amazon currently has Coalition's new third-person shooter on sale for $29.99.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition: was $50, now $15 @ GOG

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is one of the finest RPGs of this generation. Its two expansions are huge, and just as riveting as the main game. You can now get this deep, massive, enthralling game for $15 — a $35 savings — and enjoy it through the holidays and beyond.

Diablo III Eternal Collection: was $59 now $25 at Best Buy

This popular dungeon-crawling action RPG arrives on Switch with tons of enemies to battle and loot to collect, and is perfect for 4-player co-op either locally or online.

Cyber Monday PC gaming deals

MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2299.99 now $1799.99 @ Best Buy

The MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H GPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and 1TB SSD. Best Buy currently has it on sale for $500 off.

View Deal

CyberPowerPC Desktop: was $749.99 now $599.99 @ Best Buy

This gaming rig packs a Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, 8GB of RAM, an RX 580 GPU and a 2TB HDD + 240GB SSD for storage. For a limited time, it's $150 off at Best Buy.



View Deal

Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor: was $500 now $329

This top-of-the-line 1080p gaming monitor is now on sale for Cyber Monday, and we've never see it at this low a price until today. It's got a 240Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync support and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

Dell 27" G-Sync Monitor: was $599.99 now $329.99 @ Best Buy

This 27-inch 2560 x 1440 gaming monitor features G-Sync technology to minimize stutter and tearing for smooth graphics. It's now $270 off for Cyber Monday.

Samsung 32-inch curved monitor: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

The Samsung 32-inch C32F39M monitor gives you a curved 1080p screen made to game, complete with built-in speakers and a remote control. And it's $80 off at Walmart.

Razer Huntsman Keyboard: was $150 now $86 @ Amazon

The Razer Huntsman uses an "opto-mechanical" key switch -- it uses light to register keystrokes. It's a novel technology, coupled with comfortable keys, comprehensive software and gorgeous RGB lighting. At $86, it's 43% off its usual price.

Cyber Monday controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Expand your wireless range and enjoy hours of comfortable gameplay with the Xbox One Wireless Controller. It works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10. For a limited time, you can snag one for just $39.

PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Sony PS4 features a multitouch, clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and stereo headset jack for upgraded audio options.

View Deal

PowerA PS4 Charging Station: was $25 now $18 @ Walmart

The PowerA PS4 Charging Station charges two controllers at once, so you'll never run out of power during gaming sessions. It's a must for gamers looking to save space, time, and money.