Best Cyber Monday Deals on AirPods

Most Cyber Monday deals may have ended now that Cyber Monday is over, but some great discounts persist.

Here's a quick breakdown of the three different AirPods models. There's the second-gen AirPods with charging case ($159 retail price), which is the entry-level model. The next tier is the AirPods with wireless charging case (normally $199), which lets you charge the case and AirPods using a wireless charging pad. And then there's the new AirPods Pro ($249), which offer active noise cancelling and sweat resistance.

We're monitoring the post-Cyber Monday AirPods deals from all major retailers in order to help you get the best price on Apple's wireless earbuds. This guide is going to be updated with the latest holiday after party savings opportunities, so check back every so often.

Top AirPods Cyber Monday deals you can still get

AirPods Cyber Monday deals

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $144 @ Amazon

Amazon has the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for just $139.95 ahead of Cyber Monday. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. (This deal has been in and out of stock, so check back later today to see if more are available.)View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $144.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $20 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. This is their lowest price ever at Best Buy.View Deal

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The Apple Wireless Charging Case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat. The case is now $10 off. View Deal

Apple In-Ear Headphones: was $79 now $49

Not a fan of the Apple AirPods? Amazon has the Apple In-Ear Headphones on sale for just $49.99. That's the cheapest they've ever been at Amazon. They feature a built-in remote and mic.View Deal

AirPods Pro Cyber Monday deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon [out of stock]

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. There's also a great Transparency Mode for hearing your surroundings without taking the AirPods out. Amazon has them on sale for $234, which is their lowest price to date. (This deal has been in and out of stock, so check back later to see if more AirPods are available.)View Deal