Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream will see Chelsea return to Premier League action after being crowned World Champions in the Club World Cup last weekend. Attempting to bring them back down to Earth will be a Crystal Palace side that have yet to record an EPL win in 2022.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream, date, time, channels Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream takes place Saturday, February 19.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Crystal Palace’s season is starting to peter out after a promising start. The South London club is in very little danger of relegation, but a push into the top half of the table seems equally unlikely. Manager Patrick Vieira will probably be content with a mid-table finish in his first season at the club, but the expectations for next season will surely be higher.

Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their last five Premier League games, including a very disappointing draw with Norwich which saw a frustrated Wilfried Zaha score a rocket but also fail to convert from the spot. A win is certainly overdue at this point. But Palace have lost more matches to Chelsea than they have against any other side in Premier League history, so the omens aren’t looking good.

Chelsea will come into this game still bouncing after defeating Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final. The newly crowned World Champions will be looking to get their league form back on track after a few shaky results in early January, including a disappointing draw against Brighton. The blues haven’t won back-to-back league games since October, but will be hoping to build on their victory over Spurs here and start a winning run.

This may not be the most exciting matchup of the weekend, but it is a London derby, and both sides will be hoping to get one over a fellow capital club. The smart money is on Chelsea taking all three points with relative ease, but the side could still be feeling some jetlag from the trip to Abu Dhabi last weekend.

Who will come out on top? You can find out what happens by watching the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN. Sling is currently offering a three-day three trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Crystal Palace vs Chelsea) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.