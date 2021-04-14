Cruella movie cast, release date, trailer, Disney Plus and everything else we know

We're getting a Cruella movie because it's time to expand upon the iconic song lyric “If she doesn’t scare you, then no evil will.” Yes, Cruella de Vil, one of Disney’s most stylish and iconic villains, is getting her own time in the spotlight.

In recent years, Disney’s shown a tendency to remake some of its all-time classics, including the Lion King, Aladdin and Mulan, to name a few. This time, we're learning the origin story behind the fur-obsessed villain from 101 Dalmatians.

Disney originally announced a live action Cruella De Vil movie all the way back in 2013. Three years later, Disney shared that Emma Stone was cast to play the title character. And now, with the release of the official trailer, we can tell that Cruella will present the classic Disney villain in a more Maleficent-esque way.

If you’re curious to find out more about Cruella, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about the upcoming movie, including the release date, cast, trailer analysis and more. And now that we have an official sneak peek that Disney shared during the Grammys, we couldn't be more excited to see "the queen of mean."

Almost eight years after Disney’s initial announcement, we finally have a release date. As confirmed in a recent trailer, Cruella will hit US and UK cinemas on May 28, 2021.

The film was originally due to be released in December 2020, but this was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Cruella movie on Disney Plus

And just like Black Widow, Cruella will be going straight to Disney Plus Premier Access, as well as theaters.

That means we'll likely pay $30 on top of the regular $7 monthly price of Disney Plus, as that's been the price for Raya The Last Dragon and the live-action Mulan remake.

Cruella movie cast

Back in 2016, it was announced that none other than the La La Land star, Emma Stone herself, will portray Cruella de Vil, one of the most iconic villains in the Disney universe.

Disney later announced that the Oscar winner will also be joined by fellow Academy Award winner Emma Thompson, who plays another lead role as the Baroness.

According to IMDB, the remaing cast is listed as follows:

Mark Strong as Boris

Paul Walter Hauser as Horace

Emily Beecham as Anita

Joel Fry as Jasper

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Tabitha

Jamie Demetriou as Gerald

Tony McCarthy as Buddus Gang Inmate

John McCrea as Artie

Cruella movie trailer

The official trailer for Cruella was released on February 17, 2021. Since then, it's amassed almost 10 million views on YouTube.

Initially, the trailer shows a young red-haired Cruella de Vil walking into a clothing shop in 1970's Central London, where she presumably meets The Baroness. However, as the video progresses, we see Cruella slowly descend into madness, appearing more eccentric and rocking her iconic black-and-white look at what appears to be a high society event.

Things also appear to not go so well for Cruella, considering the trailer includes several shots of her hot-wiring a car and engaging in a high-speed car chase. Not to mention the shots of her speeding away on a motor scooter and crying.

Another sneak peek (AKA a second trailer) was played during the Grammys, showing young Cruella in a new Vivienne Westwood-esque way. In a one-minute video, Disney managed to give us more fashion and punk vibes than we could've imagined. We saw the main character at her lowest point, working as a maid with people literally stepping on her as she worked. We saw Cruella's drive and passion for working on her personal designs to break into the cruel (pun intended) world of fashion. The sneak peek definitely echoed The Devil Wears Prada, which doesn't surprise us knowing that Aline Brosh McKenna wrote an early draft of the movie, but we'll get to that in a minute.

Cruella movie plot

According to Disney's announcement, the Cruella movie is set in 1970s’ London "amidst the punk rock revolution," where a con artist, Estella (portrayed by Emma Stone), is "determined to make a name for herself with her designs."

The young girl makes friends with a couple of thieves, who share her "appetite for mischief." This lovely group then go on to live their adventurous lives in London.

“One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella," the synopsis reads.

And while it’s already been confirmed that the new Cruella movie will be a prequel to 101 Dalmatians as opposed to a reboot, Disney hasn’t yet clarified the timeline. Judging by the significantly older version of Cruella that we see in 101 Dalmatians, the new Cruella could be at least 20 years apart from the original animated Disney’s movie.

If that’s the case, it is highly unlikely that we see any appearances of our beloved characters like Roger, Pongo, Perdita and their adorable 15 puppies. What's curious is that the list of cast includes Emily Beecham as Anita (one of the main characters from 101 Dalmatians), so we're not entirely sure if Disney is indeed going to connect the plots in the new movie.

Cruella movie crew

Seeing how the role of Cruella simply screams fashion, we weren't surprised to hear that Aline Brosh McKenna, a screenwriter from Devil Wears Prada, wrote an early draft of the script before passing it on to Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey).

The screenplay writing was later handed over to Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari), Dana Fox (How to Be Single), Steve Zissis (Togetherness) and Tony McNamara (The Favourite).

According to an announcement from December 2018, the Cruella movie is directed by Craig Gillespie, director of I, Tonya. It was also confirmed that the film is produced by Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin, 2018), along with Marc Platt (La La Land, 2016) and Andrew Gunn.

Cruella movie memes

What's even better is the reception it received on Twitter, with many users highlighting Cruella's similarity to Harley Quinn and even 2019's Joker:

Some viewers had trouble with the trailer, particularly how it appeared to try to humanize a villain who in other adaptations quite literally wanted to, well, kill puppies:

Although most things remain unclear, we know one thing for a fact - Emma Stone's character will steal the show with Cruella's eccentric fashion taste and an obvious love for glamour.