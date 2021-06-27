Croatia vs Spain live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Round of 16 game for free

Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 game starts tomorrow (Monday, June 28) at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Croatia vs Spain live stream will see one team advance to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, and the other reach the end of their tournament road.

Both squads had slow starts to their respective group stages before claiming emphatic last-gasp wins to qualify for the Round of 16. That's especially true of Spain, who will face up against Croatia on a high after battering Slovakia 5-0.

How to watch Euro 2020 for free — live stream, fixtures, groups and more

The best streaming devices

Croatia have been criticised for a perceived over-reliance on captain and midfielder Luka Modrić, but the Real Madrid veteran proved he's still got it with a brilliant goal to sink Scotland in their own final group stage match.

The single-elimination format could favor the more attack-minded Spain, though their Euro 2020 opener against Sweden showed an organized defense can frustrate them. Croatia may choose to absorb the pressure before deploying goal threats Nikola Vlasic and Bruno Petkovic on the counterattack. They'll be without winger Ivan Perisic, though; he tested positive for Covid and will miss the game.

The match kicks off tomorrow (Monday, June 28) at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT) and you can watch the full game from anywhere, for free, by following our guide below.

We've also prepared a main how to watch Euro 2020 hub, so check that out for the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more.

How to watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream for free

The Croatia vs Spain live stream is available for free in the U.K.. Handily, this means you can watch for free wherever you are. With one of the best VPN services, you can stream the free U.K. coverage and from anywhere on the planet.

The Croatia vs Spain live stream, for instance, is available for free on the ITV Hub. The only other thing you'll need is a valid TV licence, which is a requirement to watch live content.

How to watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, no matter where you're watching from.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How to watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream on ESPN. Got that as part of your cable package? Then you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, the game starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, with coverage beginning at 11.30 a.m. / 8.30 a.m.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get over 117 channels including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN among them. View Deal

How to watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Croatia vs Spain live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The match kicks off at 5 p.m. BST, though you can tune in from 4:15 p.m. if you want to watch the pre-match commentary and analysis.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, the Croatia vs Spain live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA. can still catch the Croatia vs Spain live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.