Croatia vs Scotland live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group D game for free

Croatia vs Scotland Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Croatia vs Scotland Euro 2020 game starts today (Tuesday, June 22) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV2 and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Croatia vs Scotland live stream could be Euro 2020 at its scrappiest yet. It's the final game in Group D for both teams, and both could go through to the knockout stages with a win — but a loss would see them eliminated.

Croatia must overcome not just a hostile Glasgow crowd, but also a generally poor start to the tournament in general. The World Cup 2018 finalists hold only a single point from their previous draw against Czech Republic, though they could still end up 2nd in the group — depending on both this match and the Czech Republic vs England game happening simultaneously.

Scotland remain the only team not to score at Euro 2020, though may feel buoyed by a surprisingly spirited performance against England last week. Even so, they still need a win to progress, and will need to get it without midfielder Billy Gilmour, who returned a positive Covid-19 test on Monday.

Gilmour is replaced by Stuart Armstrong, but that's the only change Scotland make. The Croatians, in contrast, have made four changes, with Juranović, Vlašić, Petković and Brozovic all brought in.

Scotland: Marshall; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, Armstrong, McGinn, McGregor, Robertson; Adams, Dykes

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Brozovic; Perisic, Modric, Vlasic; Petkovic

We'll find out who survives and who's going home very soon, as the match kicks off today (Tuesday, June 22) at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT). The game itself, the pre-game commentary and the post-game analysis are free to watch from anywhere in the world — and we'll show you how in this guide.

How to watch the Croatia vs Scotland live stream for free

The Croatia vs Scotland live stream is available for free in the U.K. That's the good news, and the better news news is this means you can watch for free from anywhere else in the world as well.

You'll mainly just need one of the best VPN services. These allow you to watch U.K. channels wherever you are, including free-to-air services.

The Croatia vs Scotland live stream, for instance, is available for free on the ITV Hub. The only other thing you'll need is a valid TV licence, which is legally required to stream live TV content.

How to watch the Croatia vs Scotland live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even if you're away from home.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the Croatia vs Scotland live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Croatia vs Scotland live stream on ESPN. If your cable package already includes this, you can also stream the game through the ESPN website. Either way, the game begins at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Croatia vs Scotland live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch the Croatia vs Scotland live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Croatia vs Scotland live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV2 or the ITV Hub. Pre-game commentary begins at 7:05 p.m, ahead of the match kick-off at 8 p.m.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Croatia vs Scotland live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Croatia vs Scotland live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA, can still catch the Croatia vs Scotland live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Croatia vs Scotland live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Croatia vs Scotland live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

