Creighton vs San Diego State live stream: How to watch March Madness 2022 online

The Creighton vs San Diego State live stream features two teams trying to bounce back from heartbreaking defeats in their conference title games. The Blue Jays fell victim to the sharp shooting of Villanova losing, 54-48 while the Aztecs fell to Bosie State, 53-52. Both teams look to make better memories in this March Madness live stream.

Creighton vs San Diego State live stream schedule, channels Creighton vs San Diego State live stream is Thursday, March 17

Time: 7:27 p.m. ET / 4:27 p.m. PT / 12:27 a.m. GMT

Channel: truTV

• Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV and Paramount Plus

• Watch in the U.K. on BT Sport

• Watch in Australia on Kayo Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Creighton (22-11) will start their March Madness push as the Midwest region's 9th seed and are lead by senior forward Ryan Hawkins and sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner. Hawkins averaged just under 14 points-per-game this season with 7.8 rebounds-per-game leading the Blue Jays in both categories. However, Kalbrenner was right on his heels averaging 13 points and 7.6 rebounds-per-game.

The two Ryans helped get Creighton to their conference title game, but came up just short against the Wildcats. Kalbrenner lead the team with 19 points, while Hawkins struggled with 1-for-10 shooting and ended the game with just two points. For the Blue Jays to have a chance against the Aztecs, Hawkins will have to be on top of his game.

San Diego State (23-8) will be ready if this game is as close as some experts are predicting. In their conference final loss to Boise State, neither team led by more than five points throughout the 40 minutes.

The Aztecs, an 8-seed, also have a good big man to battle the Blue Jays for boards in senior forward Nathan Mensah. The 6'10 center from Ghana pulled down 7.1 rebounds-per-game this season as well as recorded over two blocks a game.

San Diego State is a 2.5 point favorite against Creighton. The over/under is 119.5. The game will be played at Fort Worth, Texas' Dickies Arena.

How to watch Creighton vs San Diego State live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get truTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch Creighton vs San Diego State, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



How to watch Creighton vs San Diego State live streams in the US

In the U.S., March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Creighton vs San Diego State is on truTV — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

Sling TV nets you three of the four March Madness channels in the $35 per month Sling Blue package. Sling is the live TV service that two of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage staffers used to cut the cord.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Creighton vs San Diego State in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature the games.

Creighton vs San Diego State has a late tip-off of 12:27 a.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Creighton vs San Diego State live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN or TSN2 but they will have some NCAA games.

Creighton vs San Diego State live stream will be carried by TSN.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.

How to watch Creighton vs San Diego State live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. But it's not clear if Creighton vs San Diego State will be on Kayo.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If Kayo doesn't have this game, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN.